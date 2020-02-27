the-moon-as-they-saw-it-from-apollo-13

The beautiful images just released by NASA are reminiscent of those of one of the most difficult and dangerous missions to our satellite

A beautiful video from NASA brings the beauty of our natural high definition satellite to our eyes. It does so thanks to the images of the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, the orbiting probe that monitors the Moon, and through a montage that takes the shots of one of the most memorable space exploration missions in history: the Apollo 13, a return trip to the Moon – without any landing – in which the three astronauts on board, due to a technical problem, were forced to return to Earth in an emergency. And luckily they made it.

(Credits: Data Visualization by: Ernie Wright (USRA) Video Produced & Edited by: David Ladd (USRA) Music provided by Universal Production Music: “Visions of Grandeur” – Frederick Wiedmann)