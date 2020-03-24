the-most-beautiful-photo-of-eugenie-of-york-on-the-day-of-the-royal-wedding-(taken-by-sarah-ferguson)

Princess Eugenie of York has just turned 30 years . An important milestone that the granddaughter of the queen Elizabeth II cut in a period in which – between the Epstein case that overwhelmed her father Andrea and the coronavirus which is raging all over the world putting at risk the wedding of her sister Beatrice – the desire to celebrate, in all probability, was very little. But to give her a little joy mom Sarah Ferguson thought about it, publishing on Instagram a new and beautiful photo of her, taken on the day of the royal wedding with Jack Brooksbank : « My favorite photograph, only for your mom , on your wedding day. And today my little girl is 30 years old. Happy birthday my “magic dust” “.

Eugenie and Jack, after seven years of engagement, went to wedding in Windsor Castle on 12 October 2018. It was a marriage really worthy of a princess: the royal family in full (only absent, Camilla), the carriage, the tiara – with a beautiful emerald from over 90 carats – borrowed from the grandmother queen, a beautiful procession of pages . At a certain point, as noted by the Duke of York, father of the bride, the rainbow also emerged. Less than two years have passed since those fairytale images. Yet around Eugenie everything has changed . And Mother Sarah Ferguson, on her most difficult birthday , wanted to remind her of the most beautiful day of her life.

