the-“most-beautiful-sea”-by-melissa-satta:-summer-2020-is-in-sardinia

Melissa Satta started the holidays. After the lockdown started in Istanbul, where her husband lives and plays Kevin Prince Boateng, and ended up in Milan, the ex tissue has packed up towards the sea. Direction Sardinia, the land where it grew up. And here she is in a bikini ready for the first dives. “The most beautiful sea” , sentences as a one-click caption as it comes out of the water.

Summer of love for Cecilia Rodriguez and Ignazio Moser. After the long quarantine spent in Trentino, his land, the Argentine model and the model and son of the cycling champion Francesco Moser are under the sun of Forte dei Marmi. She shows off the bikini she draws with her sister Belén, he trains on the sand. They are together by the Gf Vip of 2017. And they make family plans: “A son and a wedding” , she told us long ago. But without haste, despite the constant rumors of a pregnancy.

The postcard from the holidays of Michelle Hunziker l 'snapped Aurora Ramazzotti. The first 2o2o bikini and a dip in the sea of ​​the Liguria, after a weekend on a sailing boat and with the family. The summer of Marica Pellegrinelli , however, began between the Aeolian and Tuscany regions. «Nothing to declare», the model writes on the sand, showing off the first bikini of season. It will be a summer of single , after the end of the marriage with Eros Ramazzotti and after the relationship with the Piedmontese entrepreneur Charley Vezza. It is not yet sea time, however, for Noemi. After the lockdown the singer chose the campaign.

Here she is, smiling, ready (she too) to leave the quarantine behind: « Days and days of strenuous research led me to the perfect location for the first summer-themed photo “, reveals via social,” For the moment I would say that the beach can wait, in the vineyard it feels too good “.



Chiara Ferragni, instead, he decided that his summer will be one hundred percent Italian. Weekend after weekend, the digital entrepreneur chooses the sea, between Liguria and Tuscany: Manarola, Portofino and finally Forte dei Marmi. Sea also for Alessia Marcuzzi, who spent a weekend in San Felice Circeo, then landed not far from Saporetti.

Among the faces known in bikinis, also Bianca Guaccero and Francesca Sofia Novello , in love with Valentino Rossi.



