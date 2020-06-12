the-most-beautiful-troopings-the-color:-from-kate-middleton's-“debut”-to-that-of-baby-louis

There will be no grand parade this weekend to celebrate the birthday of Queen Elizabeth II . The traditional Trooping The Color, which every year, on the second Saturday of June, animates London and brings together the British royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (a tradition established by Edward VII in 1901, was born in November, a month unsuitable for a outdoor parade, ed ) due to Covid emergency – 19 will be replaced by a small tribute to the sovereign at Windsor Castles, where the 94 enne spent the lockdown weeks with her husband Filippo, neo 99 enne, and to a small circle of collaborators. It is the first time in 65 years that comes canceled: the last one, in 1955, when it coincided with a railway workers' strike .

The event, beyond its main meaning, is also an occasion to see the members of the royal family gathered. The last few years, in particular, has been very popular, has marked many “debuts”, and has also been the scene of funny episodes and curious anecdotes.

From the first time of Kate Middleton as Duchess of Cambridge, it was the 2011 and the ex-bourgeois had been married to Prince William for less than two months , at the parade two years later, when, in pink, the gossip was unleashed that he was expecting a little girl. The 23 next July the firstborn would be born George, who from the most famous balcony in the United Kingdom would have appeared for the first time in 2015, wearing the same light blue suit that Lady Diana chose for William in 1983. No coincidence, nothing is thrown away at the palace, especially the children's clothes, as confirmed in 2019 Louis, Cambridge's third son, who for his “debut” sported a outfit belonging to Uncle Harry.

The 13 June 2015, baby George's first Trooping The Color (Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images)

Clothes aside, in recent years there have also been numerous curious anecdotes. In 2017, for example, the queen scolded her nephew William who had lowered himself to the height of the little George to say something to him. He came to his side, dressed in fluorescent green saying: «Stand up, William», that is: «Stand up». An order also emphasized by a hand gesture . The lip did not escape the cameras and immediately went viral via social networks. One cannot say no to a grandmother, if she is also a queen who woes to disobey. After all, his Majesty has an iron fist, at least in public, rules and traditions must always be respected.



June 9 2018, the “debut” of Meghan Markle (Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images)

In 2018, a little less than a month after the mroyal wedding, the Trooping the Color also marked the debut of Meghan Markle as Duchess of Sussex alongside Harry. Big smiles, and still no sign of impatience. The 2018, however, is It was also the year in which the world got to know the look of Savannah Phillips, daughter of Peter, second son of Princess Anna, and of his wife Autumn . The girl, at the time 7 years old, first gestured to George to keep quiet, putting a finger on his mouth and looking at him in a whim, then went to the “strong ways” putting his hands directly on his mouth, under the perplexed gaze of William and the laughter of the son. Who knows what the two cousins ​​were talking about, it must have been something very funny. The only one who never changes, year after year, is His Majesty. She will also be aged and become a great-grandmother of 94 years , but the imperturbable Tne Queen remains, even in the most difficult moments. He will wait until June of 2021 to reverve with the whole family together. Royal family fans can't wait.

