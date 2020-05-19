the-most-complete-model-of-the-sars-cov-2-virus-produced-so-far,-in-a-video

A very detailed face to face with the virus responsible for the pandemic, thanks to the team of computational biologists of Visual Science

The most complete and scientifically proven model of Sars-CoV-2, the new coronavirus that has turned the world upside down, is here before your eyes. To accomplish it, atom by atom, it was the team of computational biologists of Visual Science, who integrated all the available information on the 3D structure of the viral particle collected in these months by scientists and transformed them into images, as he had already done for Ebola and other terrible pathogens.

This is not, as you will imagine, an exercise in style: correctly representing microbes is one of the pieces of the puzzle to try to develop strategies to eradicate them, such as the design of drugs for treatment or vaccines for prevention.

(Credit video: Visual Science)