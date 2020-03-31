the-most-difficult-time-of-quarantine-is-now:-here's-how-to-deal-with-it

A few weeks have already passed since the situation imposed quarantine as the only possible way to contain this pandemic, and if at the beginning the adrenaline and a sort of collective euphoria transmitted by the sound of live broadcasts and flashmobs on the balconies gave the charge a little at all, now even the most motivated are beginning to suffer the so-called social distancing .

The most difficult moment of the quarantine in fact arrives now , when we begin to be tired and to feel alone indefinitely: there is no one clear end date and this upsets us and our plans for the future. Here are five things you absolutely must do to face the next few days without getting knocked down.

EXCEED THE BREAKING POINT

Not the one of boxes, the one that takes you to the next level. Do you know when you are on a diet and motivated beautiful matches but after three weeks you would eat Nutella in spoonfuls even if you normally never eat it? Here, it's the same. That moment is the breaking point, like when you are running and thinking “now I die” and instead you can do it and from there it is a little simpler. The crisis is physiological, you cannot avoid it. But know that you are able to overcome it: hold on to this and keep running.

BECOME YOUR MOTHER. Get up! Change the air in the room. But how did you dress, don't you see that you have all the shirt stained ?! Here, if you are not spending the quarantine with your mother then you will have to be your mother yourself. So wake up to a decent hour, if breakfast time has passed you have lunch, you get dressed to go to the table, you change every day maximum once every two. And with your pajamas you just go to bed. If you don't obey yourself, threaten yourself with a slipper.

DON'T SLEEP ALL. It is good to let off steam, and friends and family also do this: to support us in times of difficulty. But you can't spend the days or phone calls talking only about how bad you are and about quarantine like a broken record. The solution is one: choose a poor recipient of your complaints and let off steam with him. Here too, of course, with limits: once a day, maximum half an hour. Take it as a homeopathic medicine, and also as an endurance test: if it doesn't kill you it really loves you.

Bask in sadness 5 minutes a day. Or three hours a week. See for yourself how you want to manage your agenda. The important thing is that you give yourself a window of time to allow yourself to be sad, anxious, panicked. Watch a film like Contagion , the photos of when you were on a trip, make yourself a nice little plan. But with the watch in hand: when time runs out, that's enough!

SWITCH OFF THE MOBILE PHONE. In these days between direct Instagram and video calls we are attached to the cable to recharge the phone's battery 80% weather. Here: let's stop. It is fine to hear our friends and family, video calls are a beautiful thing and training in a group makes the effort less intense, but let's take a break. It's not that since we can't go out then we have to live online, okay? And listen to me: direct news of you drying clothes is NOT necessary for your followers.

READ ALSO

The quarantine diaries: how the artists are experiencing it