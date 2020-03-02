the-mussels-of-taranto:-the-new-“factory”-in-the-city-is-the-sea

The victory of Diodato in Sanremo is dedicated to Taranto 2020. His city (not of origin, being born in Aosta), the one where he lived for a long time. A center that in the mind of most of us is associated with Ilva, has much more than steel to offer to the world.

City of the two seas , the Big one and the Small one, is full of charm and places of interest for those who choose to spend a weekend there. From MArTA , the Archaeological Museum of Taranto to the Aragonese Castle , passing through the old town , a maze of streets – some very narrow, so much so that only one person of cut passes through one – partly in ruins but which will be the subject of a plan of urban renewal.

Then the hypogea and the cathedral of San Cataldo which dates back to 10th century.

Here, if you have to talk about a factory today in relation to Taranto, it is that of the sea, the one that is hidden in the two seas that protect it. Yes, because, especially in the Small Sea, the Tarantino product par excellence, mussel has been bred for a very long time. Defined the queen of Italian mussels , by some it is considered the most delicious of its kind in the world. This is also thanks to the citri , fresh water flows that have a unique impact on its salinity.

On several occasions they invite us to try them raw , as is tradition in Taranto. Then, of course, there are many ways to cook it, including the very famous mussel tubes and a “padded” version: filled with breadcrumbs and spices, the mussel it is tied with string and cooked in the sauce. And then still baked or fried au gratin, perhaps with the addition of a little honey.

And a ban on false myths on the possible danger of seafood: if they have passed, as they should have, from the treatment plants certified, the possibility that they can hurt us is practically nothing. Many are the beneficial elements they bring to our body, including iodine and iron.

“That of the Taranto mussel is an economy that, on its own, is around thirty million euros per year. We are convinced that in order to free ourselves from the steel monoculture, we must focus on the sea and tourism ; not as alternatives but as a complementary form of development to the industrial one and with an environmental impact close to zero »explains Gianni Cataldino , city councilor for economic development and the sea.

Slow Food has also taken an interest in the Taranto mussel, which will soon gain control by adding to other products such as the Capocollo di Martina Franca. Ancient ways of raising mussel are thus recovered: «we have eliminated plastic; the mussel clings and grows on cotton or hemp threads, following the original method »explains Vincenzo De Benedetto , Slow Food trustee in Taranto. «Not only the taste, but also the price of the mussel raised according to this technique increases».

The factory of the sea in Taranto does not only produce mussels. Other delicious products come out of its waters, such as the red oyster , the purple shrimp and the clam verace , “on whose renewed production we are working together with some scientific associations” continues Cataldino. And the city intends to enhance this heritage, so much so that recently it has become the gastronomic capital of southern Italy thanks to the festival Eno Gastro Orbite (EGO) which drew here chefs and restaurateurs from all over Europe including Davide Oldani, Eugenio Boer and Martino Ruggeri.

In short, Taranto intends – to put it with Diodato – to make a lot of noise, to make all the notes of that fascinating sea heard which over the centuries has made it one of the most flourishing centers of the Southern Italy.

In gallery we have selected some places to try the taste of the sea and the Taranto area.

(In the photo the typical tubettini with mussels / © Ristorante La Barca).

