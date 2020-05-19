the-mysterious-x-37b-space-shuttle-leaves-for-a-new-secret-mission

The US Air Force spacecraft has just left for its sixth mission in Earth orbit. Although the details remain secret, this time we know that two NASA experiments will also take place

(photo: Paul Hennessy / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

X – 37 B , the space shuttle of the Us Air Force , has returned to fly in Space. The 17 May, in fact, was successfully launched aboard a rocket Atlas V from Cape Canaveral, in Florida, for a new (his sixth) secret mission . And although very little is known about this plane and its previous missions, this time the officials of the Us Air Force reported that during this mission scientific experiments will also be carried out, aimed at testing different technologies in the Space. Some of these, for example, include the release of a small satellite called FalconSat-8 , two experiments of the NASA designed to study the impact the effects of radiation on both different materials and on some seeds, and an experiment in which we will try to transform solar energy into radio frequency microwave energy.

The missions X – 37 began in 1999, while the first launch of the spacecraft took place on 22 April of 2010, whose flight lasted about 7 months. Up to now 5 missions have been carried out and completed : in 2011, during his second mission he managed to stay in Space for about 468, in 2012 for 675 days, in 2016 for 717 days and in the last the X – 37 B, also known as Orbital Test Vehicle (Otv) managed to break every record, remaining in the low Earth orbit for well 780 days (just over two years). As we told you, the two vehicles X – 37 B used, built by Boeing are 8.8 meters long each, therefore much smaller than the old Space Shuttles (so much so that they cannot accommodate a crew).

However, so far, what exactly is their task in the Space is still unclear and mission details are still kept secret. So much so that the few and generic information available on the US Air Force website, say that: “the primary objectives of the X – 37 B are the search for technologies of reusable spacecraft for the future of America in Space and the conduct of experiments that can be examined on Earth “. And again: the vehicle has the simple task of testing some technologies in orbit. “The technologies that are tested in the program include advanced guidance, navigation and control, thermal protection systems, avionics, high temperature structures, light electromechanical flight systems and orbital flight, automatic return and landing “.

Although it is still unknown how long X – 37 b will remain in Space, the latter mission will have even more experiments to be carried out compared to the previous ones, thanks to several new features, such as the addition of a new module (a cylindrical extension attached to the bottom of the shuttle) which will help increase its capacity, allowing it to conduct multiple experiments and test new technologies during its journey. “This mission X – 37 B will host more experiments than any other previous mission “, he commented the U.S. Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett . Just like two experiments of the NASA , to study the effects of radiation both on some materials, and on some seeds that could be grown in orbit.

(photo: United Launch Alliance)

This last mission was also dedicated to medical personnel from all over the United States who work on the front lines to combat the new pandemic coronavirus . On the hull of the Atlas V rocket, in fact, it was written: “In memory of the victims of Covid – 19, and in tribute to all first responders and workers in first line, America Strong ”.