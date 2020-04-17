the-national-procedure-for-serological-tests-begins.-but-many-doubts-remain

Covid emergency commissioner – 19 was commissioned to initiate the procedure for the search and purchase of serological tests. But many doubts remain about their reliability

(photo: Getty Images)

Latest from the upper floors: the commissioner Domenico Arcuri , according to as reported by the Ansa , has just been commissioned by the government to “initiate the public procedure for research and purchase of serological tests , which must respond to a series of characteristics identified by the Ministry of Health “. The tests are expected to be administered to approximately 150 thousand people , a sample stratified by six age groups, region of residence and professional activity that is as representative as possible of the entire population, to understand how much and how the virus circulated in Italy. With the aim of avoiding – at least once – the chaos and the regional inhomogeneity : Ranieri Guerra , deputy director of the World Health Organization, reiterated the importance of having “a single national test” , highlighting that “if you use different tests with different performances you risk having a difficult comparison” . But not only: another crucial factor is the reliability of the tests, which must be greater than the 95% to minimize the number of false positives. It all seems very complex, in short. And, needless to say, it is.

What is a serological test

Let's start by saying what is not . It is not a buffer , in the sense that it does not identify people who are currently positive at virus: instead, it is a blood test (to be precise, Ranieri Guerra always says, of venous blood , because that of peripheral blood “is not reliable enough” ) similar to what measures the blood sugar in diabetic patients – that is, it helps to understand if the person has previously come into contact with the new coronavirus and if he has had the infection also in a silent way. A matter of fundamental importance to contain the infection after the loosening of the lockdown, since many, many people could have contracted the infection without reporting any symptoms.

Serological tests go to to dig in the passed looking for traces of antibodies in the blood at Sars-Cov-2 , and in particular two types of immunoglobulins: the IgM , antibodies that appear in the early stages of the infection and disappear just as quickly (and that, if detected from the test, suggest that the subject may still have the infection in progress), and the IgG , which instead they appear later and persist longer. If the number of IgG is greater than that of IgM it means that the subject has been affected in the past by coronavirus, with or without symptoms.

Biological criticalities…

At the moment, the web is full of offers of serological tests : there are over one hundred. They are, for the most part, quick kits , whose operation is similar to the sticks for pregnancy: there she pricks her finger, slips a drop of blood on the reagent and waits for a few minutes. The possible appearance of two lines (one for IgM and one for IgG) should ascertain positivity.

Should, because it all depends on sensitivity and specificity : the first definition refers to the probability that an infected (or ex-infected) is actually positive for the test (to understand: a test with sensitivity of the 80% fails to find antibodies twice out of ten); the second relates to the opposite probability, that is to say that a healthy individual is negative on the test (example: a test that has specificity of the 80% , twice out of ten, is positive on negative patients).

These are of course crucial factors , since testing with low specificity and sensitivity they are unreliable and risk distorting the results of the epidemiological investigation. And again: Sars-Cov-2 exists in several strains, and it is not clear if the serological tests manage to locate them all; there is also a problem of cross reactivity , i.e. of possible confusion between viruses of the same family (the virus, for one thing, is quite similar to the cold test). For these reasons, the official serological tests , those that will be administered to the sample will not be rapid: they will require a test tube of blood , and not a single drop, and will give a result in 2-3 days . In this regard, the Higher Institute of Health explains that “so-called serological tests are used only in some conditions, but the results are not so reliable also because they do not diagnose very recent infections. The results must however be confirmed by the swabs “.

… and the sanitary ones

We said it at the beginning: it would be better (euphemistically) to avoid that each region did it itself, to ensure that the data collected were as much as possible uniforms and comparable . However things are taking a different turn: waiting for the screening to start at a national level, many regions are already taking action at a territorial level. Some data, reported by Sole 24 Hours : Tuscany has announced an agreement with 61 private laboratories that will allow you to perform serological tests about 400 thousand people , also including workers of essential services; on Lazio , in the next days, will start a campaign with 300 thousand tests , carried out first on the police (60 thousand among Carabinieri , Police, Guardia di Finanza, Fire Brigade and Army soldiers); the Lombardy , starting from 21 April, will perform 20 thousand tests per day , which in Milan they will also involve all 4 thousand drivers of public transport; in Sicily tests will be conducted on health personnel, law enforcement, public offices and prison population.