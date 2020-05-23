the-navel-in-the-round:-the-magic-of-the-marche

The magic of the Marche region , half of the year Lonely Planet 2020 , hides in its infinite set of horizons and spaces open so different, from the crystalline water of the famous beaches to the lunar landscapes of the Sibillini Mountains , to the mystery of its villages, abbeys , caves, canyons and ancient beech forests. Places whose stories seem all born in the mists of time, and whose medieval saga names are not always known outside the region.

This for example is the Ponte della Concordia in Fossombrone ( Pesaro and Urbino ), which is to be seen at sunset , to capture the optical effect of the arch which is perfectly reflected in the water.

They call it the city eye , but it could be one Alice's mirror that opens entire worlds to those who leave to discover . P roprio from here begins the path to the Marmitte dei Giganti , the long high canyon 30 meters that can also be traveled by canoe or kayak between the inlets created in millennia by the powerful erosion of the river Metauro on iridescent rocks, adventurous splashes, waterfalls and natural pools. That the giants really built them as the legend says, when you are in the middle of it seems perfectly possible.

The Fossombrone area is also a stop for one of the 24 cycle paths of Marche Outdoor , the project launched in 2019 from the Marche Region dedicated to lovers of two wheels, which can be consulted through the website and app, where there are also information and activities for cyclists. As for security in this post lockdown summer, the Marches were among the first Italian regions to have approved their own guidelines for the creation of health safety protocols, to guarantee the application of all the necessary rules for a protected and peaceful summer.