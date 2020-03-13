the-new-coronavirus-is-a-pandemic.-and-the-rest-of-europe-is-doing-very-little

The WHO pandemic declaration is an appeal to other nations to take the threat of Sars-Cov-2 more seriously and launch serious containment and mitigation measures

It's not just an Italian problem. The new coronavirus Sars-Cov-2 is in Europe. The numbers say that the epidemic in France, Germany and Spain is only a week-ten days late compared to the Italian situation. Yet the countries of the Union seem to want it to ignore . This is why the decision of the World Health Organization (WHO) to officially declare the pandemic can be read as the umpteenth warning to the world to undertake severe containment and mitigation measures , otherwise the race of the virus will not slow down.

Pandemic is a warning

If nothing changes for our country for practical purposes, the official recognition of the pandemic status should really move our European cousins ​​(and not only that, the WHO is seriously worried about the US management of the Covid emergency – 19 ).

During the press conference WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed the concern “for the alarming levels of diffusion and severity” but also for the “inaction” of states.

Impression also confirmed by Walter Ricciardi on the television broadcast Agorà , during which he declared that the WHO has continuous contacts with the health ministers of all nations and that the feeling is that awareness exists, but there is difficulty in making people accept the need for measures rigid to colleagues responsible for other departments.

France

So it seems to be for France , which is officially located at the level of alert 2 (out of 3) and where the cases within a few days have multiplied up to reach altitude 2. 281, with 48 victims and a hundred patients in intensive care. Numbers that seem not enough for Macron and his government. The French president was reprimanded as he wandered around hospitals to make sure emergency plans were ready to go and should speak to the nation in the next few hours, but appears to have ruled out measures for now. drastic similar to the Italian ones. Premises and shops are open without restrictions, and even events under a thousand people are allowed (only a few days ago there were about 3. 500 people in Landerneau convinced of smurf the virus).

Germany

The Germany knows it is at the beginning of the epidemic , at the level of Italy in late February. Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted a few hours ago that probably the 60 – 70% of citizens will be infected by coronavirus, adding that adequate measures will be taken as the situation evolves, which has defined unpredictable. Yet Italy is right under the nose. More precisely the German health minister Jens Spahn who stated in a radio interview with Deutschlandfunk that Germany's goal today is slow down the spread of the virus to minimize the epidemic peak and therefore the load on the national health system , which although it is one of the best in Europe, with the highest number of intensive care places, may soon be overwhelmed . For this – he said – big events like football matches must be canceled . Surprisingly though – reports the agency Reuters – for now the match between Union Berlin and Bayern Munich that should take place on Saturday in Berlin has not been canceled.

Germany, however, will not close the borders , as instead they have already done Austria and Slovenia who are restricting the entry of people from Italy, while the goods circulate freely.

Spain

Even Spain seems to have suddenly woken up in the real world. The latest statements by Health Minister Salvador Illa speak of 2. 236 cases of contagion (decupled within a week), with 138 patients recovered and 54 deaths. In these hours the Government has changed course , for example by forbidding the meetings indoors of over a thousand people in the most affected regions (Madrid, the Rioja region and two areas in the northern Basque Country). The schools are closed , the football matches of the Liga will be played behind closed doors for at least two weeks. Teleworking is recommended and even the lower house of Parliament will remain closed for a week after the exponent of the far right Javier Ortega Smith tested positive for coronavirus swab. “We are working to avoid the Italian scenario” , said the minister of a press conference. “With these measures we believe to be able to avoid it. And if we have to take additional measures, we will take them ”. At the same time, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that the government will guarantee medicines and credit lines to small and medium-sized enterprises affected by the outbreak of the epidemic.