the-new-coronavirus-may-also-be-found-in-sperm

A small Chinese study suggests that some patients have shown traces of the new coronavirus in sperm. Although it is still unclear whether the virus can actually be transmitted sexually, experts say it would be more prudent to avoid intercourse

We now know that the new coronavirus not only affects the lungs, but also other organs and tissues in the body, such as the heart, liver and eyes. And that men , compared to the female sex, are more vulnerable. A possible explanation for this gender difference, as we told you only a few days ago, has been proposed by a recent study, according to which the testicles represent a sort of hiding place for the new coronavirus . And now, to confirm this hypothesis is a small Chinese study, just published on Jama , where researchers from the Shangqiu hospital demonstrated how the new coronavirus may persist in the sperm of some patients with Covid – 19 . We specify, however, that this does not mean that the virus can be contagious and transmitted through sex .

In the study, Chinese doctors monitored between January and February 38 hospitalized men in the hospital for the Covid – 19 . From the analyzes, the researchers say, 6 of these patients showed traces of the virus in the sperm : four of them were still in the acute phase of the disease , while the remaining two were already on the mend. “We have discovered that coronavirus may be present in the sperm of patients with Covid – 19 and which can also be detected in the sperm of patients in the recovery phase “, explains the author of the research Diangeng Li . “Even if the virus is unable to replicate in the male reproductive system, it can persist, probably due to cause of immunity of testicles “.

That is to say, the researchers add, that the immune system cannot fully reach the testicles to attack external invaders , like viruses. Results therefore, which confirm what hypothesized in the recent study carried out by researchers of the Montefiore Health System and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, in collaboration with the Kasturba hospital in Mumbai (India), according to which the testicles can represent a sort of hiding place for the new coronavirus , where it would remain more protected from the attack of the immune system. “The testes can give the virus an additional access point” , explained the authors. “And since they are separated by a sort of barrier from the immune system, they can represent one of the last hiding places of the virus. “

It should be noted, however, that the new study has limitations. First, the patient sample is very small, then a long-term follow-up was not carried out, and as a result we do not know how long the coronavirus can persist in sperm and whether patients can transmit it during a relationship sexual. Remember, however, that the main transmission mode of the new coronavirus are the now famous saliva droplets and that finding traces in the blood, in the stool in the tears and sperm of patients with Covid – 19 does not necessarily mean that the virus can be contagious. Therefore, further research will be needed to be able to give a definitive answer. The American Society for Reproductive Medicine , however, reported that the new study should not be cause for alarm. But to be on the safe side, “it may be more prudent to avoid sexual intercourse until the 14 days have passed without symptoms “, concluded Peter Schlegel , past president of the organization.