the-new-cosmetic,-from-clean-to-safe-beauty:-safety-keyword

We don't say anything new, but really after the health emergency of Coronavirus nothing is more like before. Not even in the cosmetic sector. And we are not just talking about the impossibility of doing what we used to and slipping into some store or perfumery just for the sake of trying this or that serum, perfume, lipstick, but about the choices of cosmetics themselves. After the catchphrase of the green beauty and the subsequent trend clean beauty , in months of contagious anxiety, consumers turn spontaneously and compactly to safe beauty . Keyword: security . Let's see together how this trend materializes.

THE BEAUTY ROUTINE TO PROTECT YOURSELF

The fact that clean beauty has an important specific weight confirms the fair Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna . That, this year, has necessarily moved its meetings to digital, taking place in virtual mode. Among the various conferences, it was the one entitled that caught our attention “POST Pandemic beauty. Why safe beauty is the new clean beauty “ . According to experts, in the coming months (and who knows how long) consumers will pay particular attention to the “safe” aspect of cosmetic products . A few examples? According to analysts of the Italian agency Fractals , “the packs which allow to dispense the product without contact with the hands, thus avoiding possible bacterial contamination . The attitude “in control” , which was already looming as the main focus of the beauty industry in the 2021, is increasingly popular among people. All over the world the priority is now to protect us from every point of view, cosmetic choices included. More concerned than ever for their health, consumers demand the maximum transparency from brands regarding the type and origin of the ingredients in formulation, trying to avoid contact with potentially harmful ones. In addition, they are increasingly looking for products that can disinfect, cleanse and offer a protective shield during beauty routines “.

CONSCIOUS OF WHAT IT COMES IN CONTACT WITH THE SKIN

Safe beauty also means to get more and more informed on the origin, the processing methods and the effects of each cosmetic active, so much so that according to the experts of Mintel almost half of the consumers Americans wish to have clear the ingredients included in their beauty products . It is very likely to think that the beauty brands that will be available to inform in this regard will be rewarded. Again according to Mintel, there is an increase in searches for cosmetics containing active ingredients antimicrobial , i.e. chemical, natural or synthetic substances, which kill or inhibit microorganisms proliferation. And, again in the safe beauty trend, sales of brands with a pharmaceutical background are growing, reassuring by definition.

SAFE BEAUTY = FEELING (OBSESSION) OF CLEANING

«Ok safe beauty, but be careful not to get overwhelmed by phobias », he underlines the psychologist and psychoanalyst Elena Benvenuti . “I think above all of the subjects who tend to obsessions-compulsions for their personality: the legitimate will to remain safe and protected , even starting from the beauty routine, it should never become a fixed and constant thought ». «Among other things», recalls the aesthetic doctor Dvora Ancona , « excessively washing your face and body involves serious risks for our skin structure, since affects the precious hydrolipidic film which protects it, making the skin vulnerable to external attacks. The solution? Obviously personal hygiene is particularly important in this situation, but if you take showers and preferred frequent baths body cleansers based on non-ionic surfactants , maximum delicacy for the skin, so as to be tolerated even in case of injury. Still, better to use cleansing products free of fragrances, dyes and preservatives and if the skin is irritated by many washes, yes to bath oils (like those of children ), added with emollient and repairing substances . Also forehead face , no to aggressive and repeated cleaning in the anxiety to eliminate any germs : oiled soaps , with high cleaning power, but respectful of the hydrolipidic film and capable of retaining water reserves in the skin, they are optimal “. It is safe.

