the-new-ford-explorer-becomes-plug-in-hybrid

The most impressive SUV of the blue oval arrives in Europe: the new Ford Explorer . For the occasion, it offers the new zero-emission guide thanks to the technology plug-in hybrid . The edition 2020 as well as comfortably carrying 7 people in urban areas and off-road has the ability to easily tow boxes for horses, boats or large trailers up to 2. 500 kg. Finally, to ensure greater safety for passengers and passers-by, it mounts the latest driver assistance technologies.

The dual petrol and electric engines of Ford Explorer

The Explorer plug-in hybrid combines Ford's EcoBoost V6 3.0 petrol engine with an electric motor . It is a generator from 100 CV and a lithium ion battery from 13, 6 kWh. As in all plug-in engines, the battery can be recharged via an external power source and while the SUV is moving thanks to regenerative braking. The combination of the two engines allows the new Ford Explorer to release 457 CV and 825 Nm of torque . Data that make it the most powerful hybrid vehicle in the Ford range. The maximum speed is 230 km / h while the detachment 0 – 100 km / h is 6 seconds.

The Ford Explorer battery charging socket

Consumption and emissions

Considering the 5 meters in length and the 3160 kg it is surprising to think that thanks to the electric motor to 73 kW the new Ford Explorer can run across 42 km WLTP in electric mode . The most surprising figure is efficiency in fuel consumption and emissions. With the battery fully charged, consumption of Ford Explorer starts at 3.1 liters for 100 WLTP kilometers i.e. more than 32 km with one liter of petrol. While CO2 emissions stand at 71 g / km WLTP. Data that leads Ford Explorer to not having to pay the eco-tax .

Loading capacity and internal accessories

It starts from the space for all 7 occupants. Almost 1 meter of headroom in the three rows. More than 1.5 meters for the shoulders of the occupants of the first and second row. There are also several features dedicated to comfort. These include the five power points from 12 volts, the two USB ports for the first and second row, the 12 cup holders and the automatic Tri-Zone air conditioning .

The interiors offer 123 liters of loading space where occupants can store personal items. The trunk goes from 330 liters fully loaded to 2. 274 liters with the two rear rows overturned. The new features include the air-conditioned and heated front seats with 10 ways and massaging function. The second row seats are also heated. In addition, wireless charging pad, heated steering wheel, tinted windows and, finally, a B&O premium audio system from 600 watts , equipped with fourteen speakers.

The interior of the new Ford Explorer plug-in hybrid

Display side, we have a large touchscreen central from 10. 1 inch which displays the maps of the navigator both in full screen and divided with audio information . The capacitive screen returns the same experience that the consumer has with his smartphone or tablet. The SYNC 3 system of the infotaiment allows you to control the audio, navigation and air conditioning functions, as well as the connected devices, thanks to simple voice commands.

Driving dynamics

The new Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system analyzes each 10 milliseconds the inputs from the multiple sensors to determine the need for additional traction. These include that of vehicle speed, the temperature of the surrounding air, wheel slip and the condition of the trailer. In addition, the system uses adaptive learning algorithms to continuously modulate the reactions of the SUV.

Added to this is the technology Terrain Management System which allows you to adapt the driving experience to the various types of road and atmospheric conditions, through the different selectable driving modes: Normal, Sport, Trail, Slippery, Tow / Haul, Eco and Deep Snow and Sand . Each of them has a dedicated icon on the display from 12. 3 inches located on the dashboard. There is also the descent aid system that supports driving in off-road conditions.

Driving assistance

Driving assistance services on Ford Explorer are primarily used to facilitate the driving of an impressive vehicle . In fact, just the push of a button is enough to start the automated maneuvers of the car park , both in parallel and perpendicular. In addition, radar, cameras and ultrasonic sensors automatically intervene to avoid the impact with vehicles or even with objects. Explorer recognizes objects taller than 28 cm and wider than 7.5cm that are on the reverse trajectory.

The Ford Explorer driver assistance systems (ADAS)

To this is added the visibility to 360 ° of the spaces around the car on the central display. But Explorer plug-in is also capable of detecting pedestrians and cyclists on the road or who could cross. In the event of a potential collision and a failure to respond by the driver, the system automatically activates the brakes.

Finally, driving in traffic. The Adaptive Cruise Control with the maintenance of the safety distance from the vehicles is accompanied by several other ADAS. Among the driver assistance systems Explorer mounts the stop & go, the signaling of road signs, the maintenance of the roadway, the monitoring of the blind spot and the warning of a vehicle approaching. Internally, however, the SUV of the blue oval monitors the driver's tiredness.

How the FordPass app works

On board the Explorer plug-in hybrid there is the integrated modem FordPass Connect. By connecting with the FordPass app, you can find your SUV inside a large parking lot. An application that also provides information on the level of fuel, oil and the anti-theft system. It also allows remote access to the car and its ignition.

And then there are the functions related to electric mobility . The app allows you to monitor the battery charge levels, search for the closest charging station, keep track of the routes and recharges made. Charging times can be pre-set from the app to make the most of the electricity rates available. In addition, it informs the driver about the charging status.

In this regard, to fully charge the battery from an external power source to 230 volts take less than 5 hours and 50 minutes . While, via the Ford Connected Wallbox or at a public charging station, it takes less than 4 hours and 20 minutes.

Ford Explorer Euro6d-temp plug-in starts from 81 thousand euro turnkey .