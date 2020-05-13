the-new-geometry-of-restaurants-for-coronavirus:-let's-do-some-calculations

Apology of physical distancing, table topology and seating crystallography: the indications for phase 2 of restaurants and bars redesign the layout of the premises. But the misunderstandings are around the corner, or beyond the plexiglass

Call a surveyor. Since the new guidelines have been published for the reopening of the catering , maps have appeared everywhere maps and dissertations on the hypothetical dispositions of the customers and the tables to which you will have to get used Although still subject to change, there are two magic numbers that should guide you towards phase 2: two and four. Two , like the minimum distance between the tables. Four , such as the square meters of the room to be assigned to each customer to establish the maximum capacity of the dining room.

Some things are obvious: if the area per seated client is increased by 1, 20 square meters of the pre-pandemic legislation at 4 square meters, for example, it goes without saying that the capacity of the premises will be drastically reduced . In fact, this explains the protests immediately put forward by the trade associations, which complain of a substantial unsustainability of the business models with the new rules. Evaluating how much this corresponds drastically in real conditions, however, is not trivial.

Crystallized customers

The simplest way found by many newspapers and publishers to tell the new disposition of people in restaurants was to place ideal customers – stationary property – inside a grid structure with perfect geometric regularity . Given that it is a rather improbable abstraction , some further misunderstanding has also been created. First of all: having 4 square meters for each customer does not mean obtaining a physical distance of 2 meters from person to person.

By combining the only two numbers available, and with the exception of some calculation oversights, in many cases the equivalence between the distance of 2 meters and the area of ​​4 square meters has been proposed , imagining a hypothetical square of side 2 and with the customer at the center. The document of Inail and Iss, however, does not relate these two quantities at all, which derive from two independent evaluations . Even in an ideal situation, in fact, if you wanted to keep the distance of 2 meters between all the diners, less than 4 square meters per head would be enough. Or, conversely, with 4 square meters each you could keep yourself at a distance greater than 2 meters. The reason is geometric , and can be explained for example with the crystallography , the science that deals with the atomic structures of solid crystalline bodies.

The most efficient way of packing the atoms, or similarly the customers of a restaurant, is not to place them on a square grid, but on a hexagonal structure , in which each person is ideally in the center of a hexagon on whose vertices there are the 6 neighbors. In practice, the safety distance is no longer the side of a square, but that of an equilateral triangle. And this ploy allows you to save space .

The drawing below shows an example, where each circle represents a customer of the restaurant with his distancing bubble . With the same surface area of ​​the restaurant – the red rectangle – in the square configuration there are 12 customers, while in the hexagonal one there are 14. That is, a + 17% of customers crammed into the venue.

Comparison between a square and hexagonal structure

Edge effects (and reality effects)

The situation described so far, which at best represents a set of customers who eat each on their own and diligently arranged inside the restaurant, it is not desirable from the point of view of conviviality and also not very applicable in practice.

There are in fact many additional parameters to consider. First of all, the new rules impose 2 meters between one table and another, but not between the individual diners who sit at the same table, for which the maintenance of an unspecified “distance capable of avoiding droplet transmission” . If, on the one hand, the proposals to let the same table be close to pleasure are inadmissible (because all logic of distancing would decay , unless only roommates sit at the table), on the other hand it is not not even thinkable that the distance between two neighbors seated together is a couple of meters. Huge tables would be needed and a romantic or business dinner would turn into one being barely able to see and talk to each other.

In practice, therefore, it is reasonable that within the same table the usual distance is foreseen (except the cohabitants) of one meter , and that therefore the whole crystallographic discussion remains more an exercise in style than a theme to be taken seriously.

A second aspect concerns the issue of 4 square meters each . Nowhere is it written that each individual must be within a hypothetical area at his disposal, but it is said only that on average 4 square meters each. In fact, the space for the queue at the checkout, any corridors or points of passage are also included in the calculation. So this is a general calculation of capacity , very useful to understand how many people can stay at most within the local, but nobody will live the individual experience of having the his 4 square meters while eating.

Last but not least, restaurants are not infinite and regular tables, but have their own shape and one limited size in space. What scientists call edge effects , which break schematic simplicity and make everything more complex. Therefore the arrangement of the tables must be assessed for each individual restaurant business, and it should not be forgotten that the question of 2 meters applies from table to table but not from table to wall . From this point of view, some places could be extremely penalized , for example because where there were two rows of tables only one can be put on, others may notice very little of the difference because maybe the space is so narrow that there could still be only one row of tables. And then there is the question of the dividing barriers (in plexiglass or not), which could perform the function of dilators of distances , managing to enforce the precept of spacing even by keeping the tables closer than the 2 meters provided .

It is not clear then how it is possible that precise numerical estimates have already appeared at the single percentage point of how much the capacity will decrease of Italian restaurants. A spannometric account is quickly made: a decrease of a factor of about 3 , given the variation in the surface per capita . But this does not mean that everyone will be affected by the new measures in the same way. And the typically Italian ingenuity will have to give their best to create seats and table configurations that are according to law but also brilliant.

Some goodies collected here and there

Beyond some blunders of distraction , the world of communication in recent days has been filled with curious geometric assessments. The square meters that become meters (as we read about things like “4 meters of spacing” ), others who speak of “4 square meters away” , others they still say that “each customer will have 4 meters of space” .

To be picky, it should be added that square meters do not necessarily correspond to a square-shaped surface, even if the word induces temptation. But already distinguishing linear distances from surfaces is an excellent start.