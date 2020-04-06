the-new-guidelines-for-the-management-of-all-other-diseases-in-covid-19-times

Doctors and healthcare professionals must manage Covid – 19 but also all other diseases. This is why the WHO issues new guidelines on essential services and on how to reorganize work. The focus on priorities, including vaccines

(photo: Morsa Images via Getty Images)

Despite the Covid pandemic – 19 unfortunately the other diseases do not go on vacation. And the health systems have a double difficulty, since they find themselves having to respond to the coronavirus emergency and to the same time to balance the other requests for assistance, identifying what the emergencies are and which services can instead be deferred over time. Also for this reason, the World Health Organization has issued new guidelines on what are the essential services to be provided to coronavirus times. Here is the text.

The premise, the difficulty is higher

It is not an easy situation for doctors and healthcare workers, not only because of taking charge of people with the new coronavirus and the associated risks, but also because of the overload of requests from patients with other diseases, all while limiting the risk of contagion from Covid to themselves and others – 19. Difficulty which is also testified by the WHO, which underlined that in the presence of overloaded health systems can increase both the mortality due to the new infection is that due to treatable diseases or that could be prevented with vaccines.

Here are the priorities according to WHO

For this, to manage the workload, the WHO publishes a detailed guide for the ” maintenance of essential assistance during an epidemic “. First of all, we need to understand what we cannot do without. Among the priorities, WHO focuses on the prevention of communicable diseases, in particular with vaccinations , which serve to avoid the spread and re-emergence of eradicated diseases. Also important are the services for reproductive health with a special reference to people who are pregnant and who are about to give birth, and the care of vulnerable categories such as children and the elderly. Furthermore, continuity of treatment for patients hospitalized must be guaranteed and acute cases such as cardiovascular events or accident trauma and more.

In addition to acute emergencies, we must not forget about chronic diseases , we think of people with cancer, but also Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, autoimmune or rare diseases, without neglecting mental health problems. Furthermore, auxiliary services are essential, such as diagnostic imaging, laboratory services and blood banks – very important blood donation also during this period.

Reorganize services and map resources

Once these priorities are focused, it is necessary to identify routine and non-priority or in any case postponed services (even slightly) and create an action plan, or a time schedule, to progressively reduce non-urgent benefits. The management of chronic diseases must be carried out reducing as much as possible the meetings live with the doctor and operators. But there must also be a different spatial organization: it is essential to divide the spaces and the paths dedicated to Covid – 19 from those for assistance for other diseases, informing patients of the changes appropriately.

You must then relocate the medical staff or integrate it with additional personnel part-time or full-time, including private sector professionals, retired staff and interns for specific roles. It is also important to consider the opportunity to invest time in a training that can be fruitful to better manage the emergency: in this case that all (or many) can share the same roles and tasks can be very useful.

Last but not least, it is good to create a map with the list of essential services to estimate the availability of resources, public and private pharmacies and suppliers, so as to know in time if there are scarce devices or medical devices. In short, there is a lot to work on and several countries are already doing it.

Vaccines, the WHO focus

To the importance of vaccination WHO dedicates a whole separate chapter. This is because during epidemics or pandemics like that of Covid – 19 there is a risk of interrupting even temporarily a service, such as the vaccination service, which is essential and which in general cannot be deferred. Sometimes a short period of delay in vaccinations may suffice for a population or a group to increase the probability of the outbreak of diseases for which there are vaccines today and to give rise to new epidemics. The World Health Organization provides measles as an example, which is a disease that can be serious (in some even fatal cases). However, this is an anomalous and exceptional situation and, if an interruption of vaccinations becomes necessary in individual countries, the WHO continues, it is already good to prepare action plans for recover the unvaccinated as soon as possible and ensure that the delay is buffered promptly.

Despite the essentiality of the vaccines, in fact, it is still necessary to proceed with caution and respect all the rules of social distancing indicated by the authorities, as pointed out by the WHO, which lists some guiding principles on the subject of immunization. Based on current knowledge of the new coronavirus, for example, vaccination campaigns should be postponed temporarily mass , which can promote the circulation of the virus. While the monitoring of diseases that can be prevented with vaccines must be maintained and strengthened to identify in the bud cases related to non-vaccination. Where possible – and this will concern us in the autumn – WHO recommends the flu vaccination for healthcare professionals, the elderly, pregnant women and other categories at risk.