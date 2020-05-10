the-new-ikea-textiles-take-us-far-away-with-fantasy

Summer is the ideal season to enjoy pleasant moments of relaxation: on the balcony, in the garden or on the terrace, the exteriors become the place to spend hours reading, chatting and enjoying the beautiful season.

It is no coincidence therefore that, according to a recent survey by the portal habitissimo , 39% of the interviewees said they wanted to renovate an external space of their home to make it more comfortable.

In addition to renovations, searches for products and accessories that can embellish these outdoor spaces are certainly on the increase, such as a reclining armchair where you can relax and take time for yourself or textiles with a magical atmosphere summer.

In this above all the new Ikea collection comes in handy which is enriched with covers for cushions and curtains, all with graphic prints or tropical motifs which recall distant paradises. But the textiles of the new lines also bring the flavor of summer to the interior of the house, in the living areas, in the children's rooms and in the bedrooms.

The new cushion covers – Klarafina and Moakajsa – perfect for decorating the house with their embroidery, pompoms and tassels, then, they have an interesting and certainly noteworthy story behind them.

They were made by hand by expert craftsmen in India , as part of a social entrepreneurship project that aims to ensure long-term livelihoods for the artisans themselves. The covers were created in collaboration with the designer Akanksha Deo , who shares the vision which is the basis of the project: «We decided to use two different techniques for the motif of the linings: the embroidery for Moakajsa and the hand loom weaving for Klarafina. Both linings are decorated with handmade tassels. Although the reason is simple, the three-dimensional effect makes you want to touch the surface. I hope these products will please our customers “.

Among the novelties there are also several proposals for lighting, including retro style lamps or made of bamboo and a recycled cotton rug has also been created which intends to offer a green alternative to those made with petroleum-based materials.

The series of Simrishamn lamps , characterized by lampshades in opal white glass combined with a chromed structure. The lampshades offer a pleasant diffused light, ideal for the bedroom, living room or dining area.

The new Ikea textile collection also reserves other surprises, such as a wall clock, a fun shower curtain and a swivel chair with vintage charm and linear design that integrates into any room in the house.

Summer, in short, yes it gets more and more inviting. Discover in the gallery above the news of Ikea to live it to the fullest.

