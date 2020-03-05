the-new-monster-is-more-sincere-than-ever:-«i-only-look-at-the-present»

Giorgio Ferrario, class 1992, to the stage name he gave himself – Monster – today adds in front Sincerely. So Sincerely Mostro is the title of the new album that just came out by surprise in digital, after the preventive measures against coronaviruses had caused the first postponement. The appointment for the “physical” format, in the stores, will be from 27 March, meanwhile it is at the top of the charts of the most listened albums. “The record was ready, I didn't want to deprive anyone of my music,” says the Roman rapper.

The atmosphere today is less gloomy, the dark, if there is one, is now behind us, as well as destruction and depression.

What does Sincerely mean?

«I accept everything that gives me life, sincerely. Once I expressed myself in a stronger, more violent way, now I know that there are also positive energies, life has shown them to me. I would have been inconsistent not to recognize them “.

The title of one of his songs, however, is: A little depressed.

«Of course because it's not a straight line. There may be relapses, climbs, descents “.

His verses: «S ono gone and now I will have to face my worst enemy, the world!».

«I am very well alone. Shut up in my house, it's a great achievement, a great privilege. I don't escape from anything, I don't run away, I'm just fine. I have never been one who manages to get distracted among people, I am worse among others. I can't pretend nothing happens. “

He no longer wants to look to the past, but sings that “the ghosts” remain.

«Yes, but they are sensations. This new album looks to the present, in which I am happy, and at most to the future “.

Love, invce, seems to bring trouble

“Love is an important feeling but I believe it is secondary in a relationship. First of all there must be respect and education. Love works only if these bases exist “.

Could you define yourself as romantic?

“Just a little”.

Sing that doesn't believe in God. What does it believe in?

“In the energy of people. That if you believe so much in one thing, that can happen. I always say “make it happen”. I learned to deal with things with tenacity, with the best of intentions. It's not just a matter of fate. “

Another piece of his: The Beautiful People. Who am I?

«I play a lot with form and content. My aim is never to be vulgar, they are not bad words. But The Beautiful People do not understand it, they are the bigots of 21st century society “.

Where is the house?

In the studio. Everything started there and everything ends there. When you have just written a piece, when you have your rough diamond and slowly you work it. I prepare myself by reading many books of poetry “.

Another song is Britney in 2007. If Britney survived at the collapse of 2007, can we survive everything?

« Also to the coronavirus ( laughs, ed). I think moments of madness are the only moments of truth. They are fans of the stars who pop. His was a very strong gesture “.

Could this happen to you?

«I don't know, but I'm not someone who can keep everything inside. It is not a question of having courage, but of a fire that explodes inside you “.

What did you want to do when you were a child?

“The butcher. I was very attracted to those hanging pieces of meat, from the white coat, I don't know why. Come on 15 onwards there is only the music “.

THE WARRIORS TOUR

19 April – Milan, Fabrique

21 April – Rome, Atlantic

23 April – Venaria Reale (TO), Teatro della Concordia

24 April – Padua, Hall

