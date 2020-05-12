the-new-prince-harry-in-los-angeles:-“isolated”-and-“disoriented”

If you are English you shouldn't love Los Angeles, says a very common place. But what if, in addition to being British, you are also a prince? What if the move to California has been accelerated by the coronavirus epidemic? All these questions could be answered Harry of Wales, second son of the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth, no longer a prominent member of the British royal family since last April, and residing in the Californian city since over a month.

William's brother, as we all know by now, packed up in a hurry, leaving Canada before the borders were momentarily closed for Covid containment measures – 19. So the 35 enne has landed in what is the birthplace of his wife, Meghan Markle, former actress of Hollywood ready to return – as soon as the emergency permits – on the track. But if for Meghan Los Angeles represents “La La Land” for the prince it's all different.

At the moment the Sussex, together with the eldest son Archie, are “guests” – according to Page Six – of the very Hollywood villa worth about 14 million dollars of the actor and comedian Tyler Perry: eight bedrooms, inside one totally fenced and proof of any paparazzo. The queen's nephew thus passed from a cottage inside Kensington Palace to find himself the famous postal code 90210 of Beverly Hills.

A nice change. As revealed by the Daily Mail, today the prince is surrounded on all sides by the «Meghan team» , that is, by the magic circle of the Duchess, around she lives many of her most trusted friends: Benita Litt, Heather Dorak and Abigail Spencer. Furthermore, Mum Doria Ragland lives a few kilometers away. He, on the other hand, has no friends in town (except those of his wife).



We saw a “taste” of the new Harry in the video shared on the day when the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games , the games in honor of the veterans invented by the prince and to whom he is very attached. They represent the best of his “old life”. Beard and usual smile, but British commentators immediately noticed some difference with old Harry. “It is as if he were disoriented”, reads on the other side of the ocean. Melancholy? Who knows. Of course, these are not easy days for anyone. “Our lives have changed dramatically,” Harry says in the clip, “I keep hearing wonderful stories of how families have come together thanks to technology, but please, please look for people who have remained silent. , those people who are no longer visible on the sites ». The humanitarian vocation , on the other hand, is the only thing that has not changed: always – in the footsteps of Mother Diana – the prince comes to the forefront.

It would have been Perry, who is now in Atlanta, Georgia, to have sent his private jet to Vancouver to bring Harry and Meghan in Los Angeles, away from the press and flash. And Meghan's friend Serena Williams also lives on a nearby property. And Meghan's Pilates instructor, Heather, is nearby on the Santa Monica coast.

British ethologist Jane Goodall, an old friend of the prince's, revealed that he spoke to him last month. Harry, according to Goodall, is finding new life “difficult”: “I felt it and I think he is finding life a little challenging right now.” And according to the royal biographer Penny Junor, the Prince's former friends are now very far away: «Many would like to help him, yet he has isolated himself. This is not healthy. For a prince or any other person, life alone – without friends to lean on – is not good “.



Camilla, who someday will be (by law) queen consort

Harry and Meghan, new staff in Los Angeles: former Beckham assistant hired

So Meghan Markle spent Mother's Day in Los Angeles