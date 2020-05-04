the-new-results-of-remdesivir-against-coronavirus

The anti-viral remdesivir appears to be a promising therapeutic option against the new coronavirus. In fact, patients with severe symptoms treated with this drug had faster healing times

The antiviral drug remdesivir could be a valuable aid to treat patients with the new coronavirus . A reporting it was a large study by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (Niaid), part of the National Institutes of Health, in which it was shown for the first time how the drug had convincing, albeit modest, benefits in the treatment of the infection of the new coronavirus . In particular, the researchers explain, patients with a severe form of Covid – 19 who received the remdisivir have had faster healing times than those instead, he did not receive it.

In the study, started on 21 last February, researchers involved a total of 1063 patients with coronavirus in the United States, Europe and Asia. Some have been given the experimental drug , an antiviral capable of blocking the enzymes used by viruses for replication in human cells, while to others a placebo . From subsequent analyzes, the researchers observed that the group administered remdesivir showed less healing time (defined as hospital discharge and return to normal activities) on average of 11 days, compared to patients treated with placebo, which was instead of 15 days. “Although an improvement on the 31% is not a real knockout for the virus, it is still a very important test “, said in a press conference Anthony Fauci , director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Patients treated with the remdesivir also showed even a mortality rate lower, precisely 8% compared to the 11, 6% observed in the placebo group. Although these results are preliminary, and further tests are therefore needed, these data show that the treatment can be optimized and possibly administered to a larger number of patients. “The remdesivir drug works” , comments Guido Silvestri, virologist from Emory University in Atlanta. “In my opinion this is the best news since the Covid pandemic broke out – 19 . In other words, this is the first punch on the nose that the great brotherhood of science has trimmed this virus. If everything goes according to plan, remdesivir should now be approved by the Fda for hospital use in the USA, and I hope that the same can happen soon also in Italy “.

So far, studies on remdesivir have given mixed results, with some showing no benefit from the drug, while others showing its effectiveness. As you remember Science , for example, a Chinese study published on The Lancet had found no benefit from this therapy in 158 patients. However, the researchers had to stop the study too early because there were not enough new patient cases to be able to correctly evaluate the drug . Research, however, suggested that patients who received remdesivir at the beginning of the disease showed faster recovery times and higher survival rates than those who received placebo. “There are parallels that are encouraging” , he says Frederick Hayden , virologist from the University of Virginia, coauthor of the study published on Lancet . “ I find the evidence in the Niaid study demonstrating its benefits convincing.”

“If remdesivir can work in people with advanced disease, this gives me hope that the drug could be used. earlier in the course of the infection and have even better results, and that's what we have to prove ”, comments Michael Saag , infectious disease specialist from the University of Alabama .. But there are those who disagree. “Of course, having a drug that has proven efficacy will be useful” , he explains James Lawler of the University of Nebraska. Although the Food and Drug Administration (Fda) could immediately give the green light to the emergency use of remdesivir for the treatment of Covid – 19 in the United States, according to the expert the agency could also limit which patients can get the drug. “Given the limited availability, the drug will not be immediately accessible to everyone, and given the patient sample in which it has been studied and has shown benefits, it is more prudent to use it in people who are seriously ill. “