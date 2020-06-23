the-new-samsung-galaxy-book-notebooks:-all-design,-performance-and-mobility

Samsung's galaxy of notebooks is getting bigger and bigger. The Korean company has in fact announced the arrival of three new computers , but the The goal is to return to being the protagonist of this sector. To seduce consumers, rather distinctive products were presented: Galaxy Book S, Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion .

The new notebooks embody the philosophy « new computing experience »By Samsung, that is to offer consumers a versatile and powerful user experience on the move , also paying attention to the style . Ease of use, performance and design are therefore the distinctive elements of the new premium products designed for demanding users who need to be productive and always connected wherever they are.

The new Galaxy not only represent an ideal solution for smart working , but they also promote a new way of working with greater efficiency and safety . The technical characteristics of the Galaxy Book S clearly demonstrate this, designed to be carried with you always, thanks to the weight of suns 950 grams and a maximum thickness of just 11, 8mm.

This laptop mounts for the first time an Intel Core processor with Hybrid Thecnology, a system that allows you to make the best use of your computer minimizing energy consumption so that the battery reaches well 17 hours of autonomy. To do better is only the brother Galaxy Book Ion who arrives even to 22 hours of operation without depending on the electric current.

Galaxy Book Ion was designed for mobile professionals who are not tied to a desk. Its ultra-light shell structure, made of magnesium and the extremely slim design have been designed specifically for portability. Attention to style is also expressed by the sophisticated Aura Silver coloring, which offers a spectrum of hues at every angle.

Like the Ion, Galaxy Book Flex also uses for the first time a Qled display , but this time we are faced with a 2-in-1 product . Thanks to the hinge at 360 degrees the touch screen rotates allowing you to use the notebook as a tablet. Furthermore, using the integrated S Pen, just like on the Galaxy Note smartphone, it is possible to take notes and draw freehand but also to remotely control some functions such as the PowerPoint slide show.

You can buy the new devices on samsung.com and in the stores, online and offline, of the main consumer electronics brands starting on Tuesday 30 June 2020 . Galaxy Book S with Intel technology will be available at the price of 1. 229 euro, Galaxy Book Ion at the price of 1. 429 and Galaxy Book Flex will have a 1 card instead. 699 EUR.