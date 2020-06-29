the-new-tea-war-breaks-out-between-britain-and-the-united-states

Tea for the British is sacred: it is also thanks to the tea trade with the East India Company if Great Britain has become a world power and, since when in 1650 bored Duchess of Belford Anna Russel made him the protagonist of the daily appointment of the 5 to appease the appetite between lunch and dinner by organizing social events, a precise ritual is consumed every day . Hot water, brewed tea, a drop of milk and a little sugar: the few simple steps for the preparation have become over the centuries a real protocol, of which an English would never dream of changing a comma.

That's why, when an American living in the United Kingdom showed her own way of making tea on TikTok, even in the microwave, Britain rebelled. Few, however, would have imagined that a real diplomatic case would break out.

THE VIDEOS UNDER CHARGE

The TikToker in question is called Michelle , originally from North Carolina, and in the video that triggered the uproar tells how to prepare the “perfect English hot tea”, but in a way his: he takes a cup, fills it with water and, in order, puts it in the microwave, adds the milk, the tea bag, rivers of sugar, and mixes.

One mistake after another, so Michelle made British users rise, so jealous of their precious oriental tea leaves, and the way they served them, that someone even accused her of having committed “a crime of war”. Her reaction? Joke about it, with another equally provocative video in which it tells how to prepare eggs for British breakfast by mixing eggs, salt, pepper, sugar, a generous dose of cream to always cook in its microwave. And this has done nothing but further warm the hearts.

THE “DIPLOMATIC” RESPONSE

Her videos have ground millions of views and protests have even been noticed by the British ambassador to the United States: Dame Karen Elizabeth Pierce . Former UK Permanent Representative to the United Nations, he has served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for 39 years, and has considered this issue of tea so serious as to personally trouble and inconvenience, with her, the soldiers from all over Great Britain: in a video posted on Twitter from her profile they showed how to prepare a patriotic English tea. “Since there is so much interest in the way an English tea is made, I asked my military to show it to you,” wrote the ambassador.

I see there's huge interest in how to make a British cup of tea. ☕️ So I’ve called in my military advisers to get this in the record. pic.twitter.com/Xc22BicwS6 – Karen Pierce (@KarenPierceUK) June 22, 2020

THE FIRST TEA WAR

An innocent video? Quite the opposite, given that, in presenting it, the diplomat reminds us that relations between Britain and the United States are closely linked to tea . In reality – even to the rebellion of the Americans against the British tea monopoly: from here the spark for the American War of Independence, and in particular from the Boston Tea Party . It was the 13 December of the 1773 and a group of American independentists threw crates of tea into the sea 342 ships of the East India Company: they wanted to protest against the British law which lowered the price, thus guaranteeing absolute control of the market.

THE AMERICAN RESPONSE

Pierce didn't (obviously) talk about that episode, but British commentators couldn't help remembering it, so much so that the Guardian dedicated an entire page to the story, also because it continued with a blow and response between diplomats. The American ambassador to Great Britain Robert Woody Johnson responded to Pierce with a low blow, touching a very weak point for the British, that is the preparation of coffee . In another video, always posted on Twitter, he personally showed how to prepare the perfect cup of American coffee, with a playful but also provocative tone.

The perfect cup of coffee, Ambassador @KarenPierceUK https://t.co/oEbSJNE2qw pic.twitter.com/LfGE5w5Dc0 – Ambassador Johnson (@USAmbUK) June 24, 2020

The fact is that he too in the video – as the American CNN also writes – makes more than one mistake: he prepares the coffee with soluble powder, without filter, heating the water separately. Always the Guardian says that an Italian diplomat wanted to see his video, commenting “this is American coffee, only American coffee “. In short, he wanted to keep his distance, avoiding to meddle in the diplomatic case (which does not shine for diplomacy).

