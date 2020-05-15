the-new-who-ethical-criteria-for-testing-a-vaccine-at-speed-on-healthy-people

WHO has published a guide with 8 new criteria for a possible “speeded up” experimentation compared to the standard, which instead may also require 10 years, in which volunteers are infected with coronavirus. But doubts remain

(photo: Science Photo Library via Getty Images)

Researchers from all over the world are trying to develop a vaccine as soon as possible against the new coronavirus, a common target in the fight against the Covid pandemic – 19. But when we hear that the development of a vaccine has its technical time, there are several reasons. The experimentation , in fact, must follow various stages and comply with all established procedures, to avoid the risk that instead of producing an advantage may on the contrary create damage. However, in the Covid pandemic – 19 – as well as in other health emergencies – following the times and methods normally indicated for testing a vaccine may take several years, up to 10 , too long to reach the goal .

For these reasons, researchers have been wondering for some time, especially from an ethical point of view , on the opportunity to reduce the testing time – and it would not be the first time this type of approach is used. Increasingly, scientists agree that this path should at least be taken into consideration, as an article in the Guardian . Given the numerous requests and the topicality of the topic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has just published a guide with 8 new criteria to define which clinical studies of this type (other than the standard ones) for research of a vaccine against Sars-Cov-2 can also be justified from an ethical point of view.

I challenge trial

WHO has published a guide with the key rules on the ethical acceptability of so-called clinical studies “Challenge” on Covid – 19. The expression challenge trial is not new and a definition had already been provided, always by the WHO, in previous documents. In the text, these trials are researches where participants “are intentionally tested” – or better exposed – “to a pathogen , whether they are already vaccinated or not” . Obviously, these studies too must follow strict rules, established by national authorities on the basis of WHO guidelines. In short, they are certainly not free studies in which anyone who intends can take part.

Who can participate in the challenge trial on Covid – 19

The new necessary rules are 8. Participants must be all in good health , without pathologies, and to be aged between 18 ei 30 years. In this age group, WHO writes, the hospitalization rates for Covid – 19 are estimated at around 1% and those of lethality around 0. 03%, equal to one person out of 3. 000. These data, however, also include cases of young people with Covid – 19 who had other diseases, which in the challenge trial must instead be excluded to further reduce risks. Furthermore, the idea of ​​the scientists is to use a low dose, which does not cause a severe form of Covid- 19, proceeding with increasing administrations. In any case there may be some risk and all volunteers must be fully informed of the potential risks and be able to discuss them with the experts.

The 8 WHO criteria

In this context, among the WHO criteria, the need for a (strong “strong scientific motivation” to conduct a specific trial, for example which may be relevant for the whole population and which cannot be carried out in any other way, with less risk . But even in this case the benefits outweigh the risks, both for the participants , both for their contacts and for society in general. The recommendations call for scientists, the general public and policy makers to be informed and involved with respect to the research program and to decisions. The studies must be conducted with the highest scientific standards and the risks, as always, minimized. Informed consent, therefore, must not be a formality, but it must be explained and discussed calmly and with all the necessary tools. Finally, peer review must also follow the path of the other trials – the peer reviewing from part of a specialized and independent committee. According to the WHO, only in this context could we in some cases think of structuring scientific studies in which intentional volunteers are exposed to the pathogen.

Between potential and doubts

If some scientists do not completely rule out this possibility and believe that it is to be considered, even if with the utmost caution, others are even more cautious and do not think that it is possible to hypothesize it because today there is no rescue therapy and there are no solid treatments (there is no cure) against Covid – 19 in the case of serious accidents in exposed volunteers, albeit very rare . In the past, we read on the Guardian , challenge trials are were carried out in malaria , in cheering and also in the flu, although it is still difficult to make a comparison also because in these cases there were therapies for these diseases if there were important side effects.