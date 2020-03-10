the-numbers-tell-us-that-isolation-against-coronavirus-works

Although the lockdown will not be able to stop the new coronavirus, because it also needs the attention of individuals, it is a fundamental measure to slow down its spread. This was confirmed by a study just published in Science and the physicist Peter W. Kruger

(photo: Antonio Masiello / Getty Images)

For several days now we have been among the countries facing one of the largest outbreaks of the new coronavirus outside of China. According to the latest updates, in fact, the number of infections has reached almost 8 thousand , while the deaths have reached 463 . Numbers that triggered increasingly restrictive and rigorous measures, and which led to the isolation of the entire Lombardy and of 14 provinces of Veneto, Emilia Romagna , Piedmont, Marche. In order to manage an emergency situation like this, in fact, the lockdown, or isolation, i.e. an emergency protocol that usually prevents people from leaving a specific area, and being able to slow down, in this case, the spread of the Covid – 19 .

To suggest it is an analysis just made by the physicist Peter W. Kruger, which compared the data of the cases of contagion in the province of Lodi , where it was put in with isolation, to those of the rest of Italy. “The measures of lockdown ? Based on the diagnosed cases, the answer is a resonant yes! “, writes the physicist in a post on Facebook , referring to the isolation of the province of Lodi. “ You can clearly see by eye the decline in logistics about 2 weeks after the establishment of the so-called red zone (which is in line with what has happened in the Hubei). Keep going with the lockdowns! “.

Do #lockdown measures work? Comparison between the province of Lodi and the rest of Italy would seem to say yes (net of saturation effects): a drop in logistics on Lodi about 2 weeks after the establishment of the red and red area (as for Hubei). Full speed ahead with #lockdownitalia! #COVID 2019 #stiamoacasa pic.twitter.com/IViWLGah8X – Peter W. Kruger (@pwk) March 9, 2020

Graphs, these, which confirm the importance in managing an emergency situation through measures of lockdown . It is also learned from a recent study published in the pages of Science of researchers from Northeastern University , of Boston, who estimated the impacts of the spread of the new coronavirus both outside and in the of China, after the establishment of the quarantine in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the outbreak of the epidemic.

To understand the impacts of quarantine measures on the dynamics of diffusion of the new coronavirus, the team of researchers, led by Matteo Chinazzi and Alessandro Vespignani , used a global disease transmission model known as Gleam . From the results, the researchers observed how the travel ban introduced in the outbreak city of Wuhan on 23 last January delayed by three or five days the progression of the epidemic across China. A modest effect, the researchers comment. And when airlines blocked flights to and from China from early February, this restriction initially helped slow the spread of the new coronavirus in other parts of the world. But, even in the case of reductions in flights of 90% , the number of cases imported into other countries has increased significantly within a few weeks, due to cases that have had originated elsewhere, when the spread has not been reduced through restrictive measures such as the lockdown .

The results showed, in fact, that in the areas affected by the Covid – 19 , travel restrictions may have a modest impact on the spread of the epidemic. But, the researchers point out, the maximum effect in mitigating it will come from the behavioral changes of each of us, such as the isolation and the good habit of washing hands . All measures, say the researchers, which can achieve a significant reduction of the spread of the new coronavirus . “Going forward, we expect restrictions on travel to the areas affected by the Covid – 19 will have modest effects and that, instead, the transmission reduction interventions will provide the maximum benefit to mitigate the epidemic “, explain the researchers.