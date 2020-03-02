the-okinawa-diet,-this-is-how-the-food-model-that-extends-life-is

In the wide and varied world of diets, there are food regimes inspired by specific places, such as the Nordic diet or the Mediterranean diet. The latter, in particular, has proven to be a particularly healthy model, to the point of becoming one of the most popular and renowned in the world.

Going specifically, the Mediterranean Diet is mainly based on the consumption of fresh fruit, vegetables, dried fruit, olive oil, whole grains and fish, moving away from red meat and dairy products , just as the inhabitants of the whole Mediterranean have done for centuries.

The result is a dietary model that helps in a proven way to extend life and prevent certain diseases, cancer and heart disease included.

Among the emerging diets in the world of wellness, there is one very similar to the Mediterranean Diet, but which takes into consideration a small Japanese island called Okinawa. More and more people around the world are referring to this diet, eager to lead as healthy a life as possible, since Japan has the highest percentage of centenarians per capita .

BECAUSE THE ISLAND OF OKINAWA IS A LAND OF WELLNESS

The specific power of this small island located in the southernmost tip of Japan attracted international attention when the author Dan Buettner wrote about it on National Geographic, after leaving with a group of demographers, scientists and anthropologists for identify the healthiest places on earth, where the highest percentages of people lived beyond the average life expectancy, without complications due to illness . The project, called Blue Zone , dates back to 2015 and aimed at researching the 4 longest-lived areas on Earth : Sardinia in Italy, the island of Okinawa in Japan, the island of Nicoya in Costa Rica and the island of Icaria in Greece.

Okinawa is the home of “the longest-lived women in the world” (with an average age of 86 years). As highlighted on National Geographic , on this island there is an exceptional amount of people with over 100 years, all with a lower incidence of heart disease, cancer and dementia than especially other people (primarily women) who live in the United States. Not only that: as Buettner later highlighted, the inhabitants of the small Japanese island experience only a fifth of the rate of cardiovascular disease, breast and prostate cancer and less than half the dementia rate compared to the American population.

THE KEY FOODS OF THE OKINAWA DIET

According to the evidence gathered by the researchers, the health and well-being of the people of Okinawa would have a strong relationship with the environment, social habits and other lifestyle-related customs . Not least, also their diet can be considered a potential source of this special longevity .

In particular, the inhabitants of Okinawa adopt a diet rich in vegetables , especially of orange and purple sweet potatoes , which represent a cornerstone of their agricultural and culinary tradition. The whole plant foods make up 90% of the traditional Okinawa diet, while it is consumed less than 1% of meat and dairy products . Alternatively, Okinawans opt for soy-based proteins , such as tofu (and beans) , which is often combined with stir-fried vegetables in a traditional dish called Chanpurū . According to expert evaluation, the Okinawa diet represents an anti-inflammatory regimen with a high content of antioxidants . In addition, it is a food model low in calories , but rich in nutrients, all to demonstrate the surprising lengthening of life expectancy among its inhabitants.

