«the-old-guard»,-the-war-of-charlize-theron-and-luca-marinelli

In a mortal world where man's survival is threatened by wars and pandemics, it is a group of mercenaries who save the skin of others. Charlize Theron , with the marked face of her Furiosa, is at the head of the battalion. «We don't have all the answers, but we have a purpose», he explains in the trailer of The Old Guard , film adaptation of the homonymous comic by Greg Rucka .

The film, a production Netflix whose output is set for 10 July , is the hybrid story of human beings and supernatural creatures that only the aspect could have in common.

Charlize Theron, Andy in the film, has nothing that can betray its exceptional nature. Hair is short, dark. Human movements. The body is that of a soldier. But inside it flows the blood of a half-god. Charlize Theron, like the group of mercenaries he leads, has no way of dying. Each wound on her body is regenerated, guaranteeing her and her boys – among which Netflix slipped the very Italian Luca Marinelli – the possibility of eternal life.

The human world, that world which, over the course of the centuries, has always taken pains to protect itself, does not know its existence. He knows nothing about the group of mercenaries and it must be so that Charlize Theron, Luca Marinelli and his companions can carry on their battles. However, when a human being discovers their supernatural powers, thinking that they can steal their genetic heritage, clone it and thus create a source of eternal youth, the survival of the group begins to be threatened and a war follows. As violent and ruthless as the first trailer released by Netflix makes us presage.

