the-pain-of-carolina-fachinetti,-daughter-of-ornella-muti,-for-the-disappearance-of-her-partner

“He left too early, but everything he did did it for you.” Carolina Fachinetti , daughter born from the relationship between Ornella Muti and Federico Fachinetti , used Instagram for the last farewell to her partner Andrea Longhi, passed away on 26 February, after having long fought against a tumor. “You are my warrior,” he said, to add that the time together was “too little, but intense”.

“My heart hurts. I look at your children and I see your eyes that mirror me”, wrote Ornella Muti's daughter, who with Longhi had two children, Alessandro, six years old, and Giulia, four . “You were my strength, who taught me that not all superheroes have masks. You were life, my Andrea, and without you … I don't know “.

Carolina, despite the difficulty of finding the right words to remember her partner, concludes with a promise: «I love you, today more than ever, and I will love you forever. Now the only way I can prove it is by giving our little angels all the love on your part too. “

