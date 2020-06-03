the-pandemic-can-alter-the-results-of-clinical-trials-not-dedicated-to-covid-19

The pandemic could affect the results of trials on cancer and other diseases. This is because visits and analyzes such as CTs or biopsies must often be postponed. And also because sometimes the participants in the studies fall ill with Covid – 19. So the data could change

(photo: nicolas_ via Getty Images)

The pandemic of Covid – 19 has changed our working, social, emotional and other life. Healthcare has faced one of the biggest upheavals. During the lockdown, the structures had to adapt and redefine the priorities to perform only the treatments and interventions that cannot be postponed, while routine care has been postponed.

But also the way of doing research has changed. When we talk about clinical research, in this period, we only think about trials that study the new coronavirus. But even those on other diseases in many cases continue to move forward, albeit potentially with some consequences. So much so that scientists now wonder if the numerous clinical trials not on Covid – 19, but for example in oncology or on infectious diseases, which started before the appearance of the virus and which took place during the epidemic, somehow suffered its effects. The question is: limited travel, the least number of visits of follow up, negative consequences on physical health and mental or even the fact that the volunteers may have contracted the infection during the trial can affect the results? The answer is by no means trivial and the topic is addressed in an article by Kelly Servick on Science .

Clinical studies on tumors

For example, clinical studies on tumors ai times of a pandemic, that could not be interrupted because of the emergency precisely because in these diseases the search for a cure cannot be postponed . And for many patients, taking part in these studies may be the best route to their clinical conditions. For example, the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology, which coordinates clinical trials of cancer in the United States and Canada, has not excluded any patients from trials, even during this period, as he explains Monica Bertagnolli , head of the organization. And this was the most appropriate choice, even if the treatments have necessarily been slightly or partially modified due to the Covid epidemic – 19.

Biopsies , exams of imaging to evaluate the extension of the tumor or the response to therapies, for example, have in some cases been postponed . The changes, approved and justified by the FDA – the US body that regulates drugs – were obviously necessary, evaluating the risk-benefit ratio, to protect the health of patients. But this means that in the clinical trial, researchers may not be able to indicate how the disease appeared or how the therapy worked with the exact times and dates set before the trial began.

Effects of Covid – 19: positive, negative or neutral?

Some researchers are confident that if there is a gap or differences in clinical trials on cancer caused by the pandemic, these are small and return on their own without significantly modifying the results. But someone objects that if a significant number of participants contract the infection or face death – also because the most affected are the elderly and with pathologies – this could confuse the data and make interpretation difficult.

Covid – 19, mental health and infectious diseases

But we must not think only of tumors. Even mental health studies could suffer unexpected and negative effects or that in any case do not fall within the study objectives of a certain trial. Especially if you are directly affected by Covid – 19 or in your family there is a high risk the epidemic can be experienced as a major trauma and cause stress and other negative emotions, as explained by the psychologist Lynnette Averill of the Yale School of Medicine, or even in certain cases lead to a post-traumatic stress disorder .

But trials of other infectious diseases can also change a lot, especially in a period of social distancing and lockdown. Think of the case of the HIV virus that is sexually transmitted: the results of the prevention trials also depend on the risk individual to contract the virus which is certainly lower (fortunately) if you have no social contacts, as explained Myron Cohen researcher dealing with infectious diseases at the University of North Carolina.

In all these cases, the experts agree: first comes the health of the person and the guarantee of following the patient , even when there is a Covid pandemic – 19, and then you will better understand how to evaluate these trials too.