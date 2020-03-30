the-plague-in-milan:-the-fopponino,-the-common-grave-of-the-city

In a secluded corner of Milan, almost hidden despite being under everyone's eyes, a small piece of history survives linked to the plagues that broke out in the city , starting from that of San Carlo del 1576: we speak of Fopponino di Porta Vercellina , mass grave and then one of the main cemeteries in the city.

It was located where today there is Aquileia square, in front of the San Vittore prison . Of him remains a majestic entrance flanked by monumental statues dedicated respectively to Saints Giovanni Battista (left pillar) and Carlo Borromeo (right pillar), from which you can access to reach the baroque church dedicated to them.

Not far away, at the beginning of via San Michele al Carso there is a pretty votive chapel called “dei morti”, built around the 1640, which contains « a small ossuary on the ground, with some skulls of the plague dead in view, and a simple altar leaning against the back wall “. Framed by a baroque newsstand and decorated with sepulchral symbols, it presents on the top a cartouche with a carved warning « What will you be, we are now, those who forget us, forget themselves . “

The church and chapel is all that remains of what was one of the five cemeteries of the city before the Monumental Cemetery was built designed by Carlo Maciachini in 1867 . At the time of the plague of San Carlo Borromeo it was located outside the Spanish walls, in the area of ​​Porta Vercellina, from which the cemetery in fact took its name. The word « fopponino », diminutive of the Milanese term « foppa » (pit, pit and by extension of burial), indicated the mass graves which in Lombardy , depending on the size, were popularly defined « fopponini », « foppe »or« fopponi ».

The story of this place begins in 1576, when the plague raged , when “to prepare communes where the corpses of plague victims would merge in places outside the city walls, the health authorities assigned this area to the burial of the dead”.

A few decades later, during the great plague of Manzoni, a lazaret was added to Fopponino very quickly, of considerable size if you think it was able to accommodate 715 huts for plague victims and a small church of modest size . «Some scholars mention it with the name of“ S. Giovannino alla Paglia “, thus referring to the straw on which the plague victims lay”. And speaking of the straw with which straw mattresses were made, poor ancestors of mattresses, which unfortunately it was not always possible to change every day as the sanitary rules dictated, Manzoni left us in Promessi Sposi (chapter XXXV) an icastic description of how life took place within these hospitalizations: « Imagine the reader the fence of the hospital, populated by sixteen thousand plague victims ; that completely cluttered space, where of huts and shacks, where of carts, where of people; those two interminable arcade escapes, to the right and to the left, full, crowded with languishing or confused corpses, on big bags, or on straw; […] and here and there, a coming and going, a stop, a run, a stoop, a rise, of convalescents, of frantic, of servants “.

In the decade between 1662 and 1673, exactly one hundred years after the construction of the new chapel of the Lazzaretto of Porta Venezia, commissioned by San Carlo, the primitive nucleus of the Fopponino church was also enlarged until acquiring the current physiognomy, receiving the final title of church of San Giovanni Battista and San Carlo Borromeo al Fopponino .

With the end of the plagues – the last major epidemic affected Marseille in the 1720 and killed 50% of the inhabitants, while the latest plague pandemic is 1855, and left China at the end of the nineteenth century involved the entire planet – the whole area it was converted into a traditional cemetery , intended for the deceased of the surrounding area. Following the ban enacted in 1786, which introduces for the first time the ban on burying the deceased in parishes and within the city walls, and to meet the need to identify larger areas to be used for the burial of the inhabitants of the newly constituted Holy Bodies (a belt of villages and farmhouses that were around Milan and which today form an integral part of it) , the Confraternity of Fopponino promoted the expansion of the cemetery by purchasing approximately 12. 000 meters of land behind the church , thus annexing the area today between the current via Paolo Giovio and via Andrea Verga.

In the 19th century the cemetery expanded further and following the annexation of the Holy Bodies to the Municipality of Milan in 1873, in concomitant with the opening within it of the sector destined to host the city's Jewish cemetery, it came to extend and include today's area of ​​via Ercole Ferrario. In 1882 Fopponino, which in the meantime had been renamed “Cemetery of Porta Magenta”, had become one of the 5 largest cemeteries of the city. With the inauguration of the Monumental cemetery (1866) and of Musocco (1887) the good old cemetery of Porta Magenta, after three hundred years of honorable service was retired and dismantled , while «the church, with the premises of the Confraternity, they were used as a male oratory of the then parish of San Pietro in Sala “.

In a painting by Angelo Trezzini, of 1869, «At the end of the school or Fopponino», from the Cariplo Collection, now exhibited at the Gallerie d'Italia in Milan, the facade of the Baroque church with its courtyard teeming with children can be recognized; while on the left stands the disappeared oratory. Having survived the fury of the bombings of the Second World War, the church and the “chapel of the dead” represent a precious deposit of memory and remind us of how dear the cult of the dead was at the time baroque, and beyond. A place where, despite the busy square and the populous neighborhood that was born around it, it still gives those who are lucky enough to cross the threshold, a sense of peace that invites you to gather and why not, to discover a small masterpiece of the 17th century almost forgotten. On the inside wall, a plaque placed in 1990 by the Giuseppe Verdi Foundation recalls that in the disappeared cemetery the first wife of the great master of Busseto was buried, Margherita Barezzi, who died at just 26 years due to an encephalitis.

A few steps from here, from 1964 (year in which it was inaugurated), there is the new parish church of San Francesco d'Assisi al Fopponino , designed by Gio Ponti, and built on the area previously occupied by the cemetery. Considered among the greatest masterpieces of sacred architecture of the twentieth century , it is characterized by a facade covered in bright small “diamond-tipped” tiles that looks like a jewel, marked by eight openings – in the Christian symbolism the 8 recalls the eschatological and salvific message of Christ's victory over earthly death – “cut” like precious stones, from some of which you can see the sky. Asymmetrical hexagonal plan, it is divided into three naves supported by two rows of reinforced concrete pillars tapered near the gable roof beams. As in all his projects, one above all the Pirellone , here Ponti creates a total work of art, signing all the furnishings, the sacred furnishings and even the liturgical vestments .

READ ALSO

When Leonardo saw the plague in Milan, and imagined a different city

READ ALSO

The plague in Milan: the miracle of the lake and the strange case of Palazzo Acerbi

READ ALSO

The plague in Milan: when the city wanted the “greaser” at all costs

These and other stories can be found in the latest book by Manuela Alessandra Filippi – author of this article – hidden Milan. From Roman stones to the rising city , published by Hoepli, available in all bookstores and available online at this link https://amzn.to/3aCn5kT. Born in Brussels and raised between Turin and Rome, Alessandra is an art historian, heritage manager, author and storyteller. In 2010 he founded Hidden City Milan , Silver Lady award in 2012, at the helm of which he helped to rethink how to visit the city. He has dedicated three publications to the Lombard capital and is now considered an authoritative point of reference for the history of Milan.