The playlist for Mother's Day: 10 songs dedicated to mothers

nj May 6, 2020
Sunday, 10 May 2020, it will be Mother's Day.

Given the situation we are experiencing, we will not all have the privilege of celebrating this special day together with our mothers (although perhaps it should be Mother's Day every day, right?), And there are those who will wish you good wishes by having lunch together in video call , who will send her a message before breakfast and who, on the other hand, will be lucky enough to be able to embrace her and say “Happy Mother's Day” looking into her eyes.

For the occasion we have decided to create a playlist with 10 song dedicated to mothers , from Coez at Spice Girls passing through Ghali .

Which would you dedicate them? ❤️

