The playlist for Pride Month: the best rainbow songs

nj June 27, 2020
June is the month of Pride 🏳️‍🌈 Every year all over the world the streets are filled with floats, dances and songs to remember in the best way that love exists is universal, nobody can or must choose who to love. LOVE IS LOVE!

And just when it seems that everyone has understood it, here comes the confirmation that there is still a need to talk about it, because just as it teaches us Martino in SKAM, those who are not part of the LGBTQ + community do not understand many things, but we must talk about them. This is the only way to avoid misunderstandings and distances motivated only by the fear of being intrusive or by the fear of being discriminated against.

Mamma mia the speech between Sana and Martino I felt it so inside and it touched me so much that I immediately burst into tears Italy skam always so important pic.twitter.com/MCLbl 23 PBI

– fe cesari (@skamplaces) May 15, 2020

This year things will be a little different, because of Covid's fault – 19 there will be no marches on the streets , but this does not mean that we will not be able to make our voices heard. Even from home you can make a difference, open the windows and start this playlist with the best rainbow songs 🌈 SAY OUT LOUD!

nj

