World

The playlist for the world day against homophobia

nj May 15, 2020
the-playlist-for-the-world-day-against-homophobia

Sunday, 17 May 2020, will be the day worldwide against homophobia, lesbophobia, biphobia and transphobia .

Be Yourself Coming Out GIF by bubly - Find & Share on GIPHY

I know it will sound crazy, but yes, there are still people who have not understood that # LoveisLove . We all have the right to love and nobody can choose who to fall in love with or not to fall in love with.

Love Is Love Pride GIF by MSLK Design - Find & Share on GIPHY

Sunday (like every other day) we must say NO TO HOMOPHOBIA . To do this we decided to create the #LoveisLove playlist to listen to with the ball volume.

From Lady Gaga with Born this Way to Arcade Fire with We Exist , here 10 songs dedicated to universal love and the freedom to love whoever you want.

nj

Related Articles

April 28, 2020
7

Semi-Automatic Floor Grinding Machine Market Current Scenario, Trends And Future Growth 2020-2025 | Husqvarna, Xingyi Polishing, NSS etc.

April 27, 2020
17

Global Seed Treatment Products Market- Comprehensive study by key players: BASF, Syngenta, DuPont, Novozymes, Plant Health Care, Sumitomo Chemicals, Wolf Trax, and more…

April 20, 2020
13

Global Medical Braces Market with Coronavirus (Covid-19) Effect Analysis | likewise Industry is Booming Globaly with Key Players – Bledsoe Brace Systems, Zimmer Biomet, Hanger, Xback Bracing Services, Bauerfeind

March 5, 2020
1

Commercial Professional Coffee Machines Market With Eminent Key Players And Future Outlook To 2026

Close