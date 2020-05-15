the-playlist-for-the-world-day-against-homophobia

Sunday, 17 May 2020, will be the day worldwide against homophobia, lesbophobia, biphobia and transphobia .

I know it will sound crazy, but yes, there are still people who have not understood that # LoveisLove . We all have the right to love and nobody can choose who to fall in love with or not to fall in love with.

Sunday (like every other day) we must say NO TO HOMOPHOBIA . To do this we decided to create the #LoveisLove playlist to listen to with the ball volume.

From Lady Gaga with Born this Way to Arcade Fire with We Exist , here 10 songs dedicated to universal love and the freedom to love whoever you want.