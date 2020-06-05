the-playlist-for-world-environment-day

Today, June 5 2020, is the World Environment Day . More than ever at this time we must reflect on the impact that man has on Earth and the time has come to act.

Between fires, floods, locust invasions and a global pandemic, does it not seem that the Earth wants to communicate something to us?

The rate at which animals are dying out is from 100 to 1000 times higher than in the pre-human era. WTF? About a million animal and plant species are at risk of disappearing, and precisely for this reason it is thought to be facing the sixth great mass extinction.

For the occasion we have decided to create a playlist with 10 songs that remind us that: There is only one earth and it is ours. Let's do something to defend it.