the-playlist-for-world-oceans-day

Today, June 8 2020, is World Oceans Day . This year's theme, Together We Can Protect Our Home , aims to ask world leaders to protect the 30% of the oceans by 2030.

On this day we recognize the vital importance of the sea as a fundamental ecosystem, to remind everyone of the role that the oceans play in our lives, producing most of the oxygen we breathe.

According to some data, in 2050 the Oceans will contain more plastic than fish . Because? Because only 5% of the plastic used in the world is recycled correctly. The 40% ends up in landfills and a third in fragile ecosystems such as the Oceans.

Now do you understand why it is right to stop using plastic? You don't know how to do it? Here you can find some every day tip to reduce consumption without much effort. NO MORE EXCUSES.

To celebrate this day, in addition to having a more Plastic Free life, we have decided to create a playlist with 10 song all dedicated to the Oceans . Enjoy it!