The Playlist of My Life: Joan Thiele

nj April 16, 2020
Almost a year has passed since Joan Thiele released her first song in Italian, Le Vacanze . Listening to him we had found all of her but also a new dimension, more intimate yet more recognizable, as if by revealing ourselves she had also revealed a part of us.

A sensation that we also find listening to Operation Oro , his first EP in Italian, released on 20 March , i.e. in the middle of the quarantine. A precise choice that reaffirms Joan's vision that music is thaumaturgical, helps us to feel good, that we are the users or authors of it.

Growing up between Colombia and Italy, in this video she tells us five songs that have been fundamental for her musical and personal journey: here is her playlist .

Interview with Joan Thiele on the occasion of the release of her first single in Italian

