The Playlist of My Life: Viito

nj May 14, 2020
Two years ago they got into the head with their single Bella come Roma , a highly played and highly sung song that had anticipated the success of Troppoforte , their first album. Today the Viito try again with Benzina , a song released during the quarantine and dedicated to Milan, their adopted city . A Milan that welcomed them by giving them stories to tell in music, and that in the days of forced silence had the opportunity to better hear the voices of those who live there.

In this video the duo composed of Vito and Giuseppe sing and tell us 5 songs which have a particular meaning in their life, including the last single Petrol .

