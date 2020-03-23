World

The Playlist Of My Life with Galeffi

nj March 23, 2020
We learned to love him when he sang “You would be enough for me with a cup of tea” and he has definitely conquered us with his Mamihlapinatapai , which in the language of the land of fire describes two people who look each other without having the courage to take a first step. Now Marco Cantagalli, aka Galeffi, tries to split our hearts again with his new album, Settebello (the first, Scudetto , is from 2017) released on 20 March and anticipated by the single namesake that gives the name of the disc.

We asked him to record a video for us from the room of his Roman house, where he wrote a good part of the disc after spending days listening to his vinyl collection, which greatly influenced the song writing process.

Here is the playlist of his life!

