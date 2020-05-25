the-podcast-«royal-secrets»,-queen-elizabeth,-part-two:-the-sovereign-who-breaks-all-records

«Segreti Reali» is the first Italian podcast dedicated to Windsor. Here episode after episode we try to tell the The most famous «Firm» in the world, the one that has been supplying material for decades for films, TV series, documentaries and specials. Because in everyday life he punctually exceeds even the fantasies of the most fervent screenwriter.

For the first two episodes of this trip we started from Meghan Markle , 38 years, she who on 18 may 2018 he married worldwide – at Windsor Castle – his prince: Henry of Wales, second son of Charles and Diana.

And that 20 months later led him to announce to their “escape” from the royal family is surprised.

Then we moved on to the eldest son of Carlo and Diana: the third episode of Segreti Reali was dedicated to His Royal Highness William of Wales. Thirty-seven years, second in line of succession to the throne. In front of him waits for dad Carlo, behind him there are already his three children (George, Charlotte, Louis).



The fourth episode , instead, we have dedicated it to the first part of the life of Her Majesty Elizabeth II: 94 just turned years, firm on the throne, always present even in moments of difficulty as Coronavirus is showing in his era to his subjects. And now here we are in the second chapter: the fifth episode of “Royal Secrets” starts from 1992 and arrive today. Queen Elizabeth has faced mourning, crisis and scandals. Until the renewal of the monarchy, always with her in mind.



From the speech given after Lady Diana's death to the sad disappearance of her sister Margaret. From the Golden Jubilee to the arrival of the great-grandchildren. Anecdotes, episodes and quotes. Did you know that Lilibet received an elephant as a gift? And who dined in the dark in Jamaica? And guess who is your favorite nephew? And what is your relationship with Kate Middleton? These and many other questions are answered by “Royal Secrets” . Happy listening!

The Vanity Fair podcast «Royal Secrets» is available on iTunes, Spreaker and Spotify.

