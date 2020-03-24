the-polka-dot-is-regal

Mini or maxi. The classic blacks on white (and vice versa) but also on bright colors. Polka dots don't stop being cool, not even for the Spring / summer 2020 . The designers on the catwalk demonstrated this, from Dries Van Noten to Moschino , by Haider Ackermann to Gucci : polka dots are not only the quintessence of style, but they are also good for the mood.

He knows it well Kate Middleton . The Duchess of Cambridge is a true fan of micro and all over dots on bon ton dresses. Letizia Ortiz , queen of Spain, prefers them instead on trendy looks, such as navy blouse, combined with a pair of blue high-waisted trousers, which has gone around the web.

Meghan Markle , however, has been spotted once wearing a polka dot dress, very similar to the model with which Julia Roberts had bewitched us in the film Pretty Woman .

The pioneer, however, was Lady Diana , who in the 1980s cleared this retro print and never stopped offering it throughout the Nineties decade. In fact, the princess ranged from micro and white polka dots on a bubblegum pink background, to maxi and euphoric juxtaposed with red, up to blues on the elegance of total white.

Queen Elizabeth in Jamaica in the 594. Photo Getty.

Passion also shared by Queen Elizabeth , who she sported polka dots on her iconic suits, and her ex-sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson , who handed down this “dedication to the polka dot” to his daughter Eugenia of York .

You can see it with your own eyes, by browsing the gallery above . There you will also find a selection of seasonal must-haves , to be worn alone or mixed together.

Because, as she used to say Yayoi Kusama , the Japanese artist who made the dots the trademark of his works, “when we cover our body with polka dots, we become part of the unity of our environments”. A lesson to put into practice, without being afraid to combine those delicious hyper-stylish polka dots.

