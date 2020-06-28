the-post-covid-school-must-focus-on-empathy

The debate is all about issues that are practical and that are fundamental for the start of the next school year: how to manage the presence in the classroom, whether or not to wear masks, to still take lessons online. However, there is much more to talk about about the school that returns in September after the months of distance learning. Stefano Rossi, psycho-pedagogist, author of Critical minds, intelligent hearts , published by Pearson wishes for something more than a simple return to class.

«Digital teaching was a crutch for me, but it's not a real school. The coronavirus broke the illusion of the previous myth of performance , of power. The condition before the human being is not power, but fragility. We must start from an ethics of empathy of taking care of each other. To do this, in order to do this, you need a teaching of proximity, in which children and young people work in pairs taking care of each other “.

The myth of performance, at school is expressed in the vote. “Many parents, in good faith, are not worried about the child's citizenship education process,” says Rossi, “they just want the child to be in the category of winners, not losers.” The paradox is that the real culture that will make kids win is a culture of slowness , not the teaching of speed, of full heads, at the end illusory because after a month the notions are forgotten “.

In the pedagogist's proposal there are the cards of empathy that are part of a pedagogy of stories. «We have a narrative brain, we learn by stories. Stories have the magical ability to caress the heart and sculpt themselves in the mind . Cards count 40 citizenship values: 20 have to do with the intelligent heart (emotions) and 20 with the critical mind. With one story a week, teachers of all levels of school convey one of these values ​​”.

The first objection that many teachers would make is that in this way the program is not finished. The parents' one is that they jump as important as grammar. “On a regulatory level, programs no longer exist,” adds the psychologist, “there are goals that children and young people must reach in order to be competent at the level. The teaching that considers the human being at 360 degrees is slower, but it is a teaching of depth . The frontal teaching in which the child is alone in his desk and the teacher goes to the beating drum is the teaching of speed. But do you want your son to go fast or go far? “

The key word is cooperation : the teacher explains less, but offers deeper reflection activities. Children and young people work in pairs, each putting their own resources: if one of the two children is dyslexic, he does not need support from others, but it is his partner who helps him. Inclusion occurs in this way, not with a differentiated explanation as it has been in the past.

«My wish for the next year is that teaching starts from real empathy, to have teachers who make these children feel that they support them. By entering the bedrooms of many children and teachers the teachers they were able to see that they are not only dealing with a head, but also with a heart . Each student is unique, no one falls within the standardization model of traditional teaching »concludes Rossi.

And for the summer that ferries us from distance learning to the next school year? «Taking children and young people from homework is not very effective according to scientific research. This does not mean not giving homework, but finding balance. The myth of performance associates the child with the head, but it is also emotional, bodily, creative needs. Summer should be the time of the body, of nature, of reading “.

