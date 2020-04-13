the-power-of-contagion

They all got to work: teachers, professionals, external creatives and many students. Lo Ied, the European Institute of Design , has launched a creative challenge: to show , through the point of view of the designers, how this contagion can change the world. An exercise to understand what consequences this pandemic will have, how it will change us in acting and thinking. What is contagion? What else can be contagious? How can we get infected? And, above all, what is infecting you or what have you infected in the last weeks of closure at home? What new habits have become part of your daily routine? Can the word “contagion” also have a positive value?

We can be infected with many, many things and each of us is able to infect everyone with their ideas, their visions, their lifestyle.

It can be a smile, a yawn, an idea, a game, right or wrong behavior and decisions, not just this damned virus.

Browse the gallery : through different creative images offers interesting food for thought. Good vision.

