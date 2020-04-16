«the-president»,-a-trash-so-trash-as-to-become-a-cult

What would have dealt with his next project, Valeria Marini has let it slip in the past days in the House of Big Brother Vip . And, just a week after the show ended, the “stellar” indiscretions of the national Valeria finally took shape. The President – Valeria Marini at the Quirinale aired on Retequattro on the second evening of Wednesday, a faithful video of the last show that the Salone Margherita was able to consume.

To Eurovision 2021 I want Valeria Marini #lapresidente pic.twitter.com/SS8eQwZvKU – TheFolloWerTv! ♎ (@TheFolloWerTv) April 15, 2020

The story of Bagaglino , directed by Pier Francesco Pingitore, has found space in the near future, where Sergio Mattarella has been succeeded by Valeria Marina, first woman in Italy to be elected «President».

Marini, therefore, rose to the Quirinale and in her strange journey, used once again as a pretext to bring to light the many contradictions of today, she enjoyed the company of Martufello , Manuela Villa, Morgana Giovannetti , Mario Zamma. Characters who, on Twitter, have triggered an uproar such as to allow The President to jump straight into the trending topic.

Nobody: Valeria Marini: 💃 # lapresidente pic.twitter.com/RycHV7Wci3 – {[(MANUEL)]} Ⓜ️ (@Manuel_Real_Off) April 15, 2020

The show by Valeria Marini, Bagaglino's first TV reunion since the celebration of “Magnamose tutto”, was trashy, and no user was able or unwilling to dissent. But there is trash and trash, and this trash, in its television unfolding, had something hypnotic about it. And the ugly, suddenly, turned into a strange fascination. Valeria Marini who, although complicit in an out of sync playback, has shown that she has no great singing or dancers skills, has managed to sell herself as the last diva, whose whims and mattane, whose artistic dreams are so much great to obscure any real talent with their opulence. Martufello, whose jokes went on beyond the limit, in a kind of three-room after show, made so little laugh that he himself became a comic material.

Once upon a time there were Oreste Lionello, Leo Gullotta, Pippo Franco and Manlio Dovì. What a sadness … # the president pic.twitter.com/828b5XMnxo – Giorgio Gaudio 🇮🇹 (@GiorgioGaudio) April 15, 2020

It doesn't matter that someone online criticized the stellar Valeria for the lack of certain skills or remembered how different the Bagaglino was in Leo Gullotta's time. The almost non-existent plot and the stacking, on stage, of grotesque parodies, by Carola Rackete, Giorgia Meloni, Maria De Filippi and Donald Trump, gave rise to a phenomenon that only Twitter could have fed properly.

However this is Morgana Giovannetti, the singer of Pulcino Pio, who imitated Giulio Andreotti as a child and today imitates Barbara d’Urso. #lapresidente pic.twitter.com/ivopStCRbZ – Themisfits (@themisfitsclass) April 15, 2020

And the imitations of Morgana Giovannetti , first Barbara D'Urso, then Greta Thunberg, were enough to restore a bit of artistry to a show, The President , who became a cult in her being trash.

