the-promise-of-return:-10-fearless-migratory-birds

Small or large, alone or in flocks of thousands of individuals, they face very long and dangerous journeys. They sail the oceans, fly over continents and hemispheres, cross the deserts and the highest mountain ranges on Earth. They move along millenary routes, covering tens of thousands of kilometers thanks to an incredible sense of orientation. Everything to keep the “promise of return”: return to reproduce in the place where they were born .

Today, 9 May 2020, the world day of migratory birds is celebrated: exceptional animals that spend the majority part of their life on the road.

Thousands of migratory bird species, all protected, and often threatened by habitat loss, destruction of nesting sites, pollution and poaching. But why do birds migrate? Why do they have to go back to the place where they were born to reproduce themselves? How do they prepare for the trip and how do they orient themselves? We have found answers to all these questions in the last century .

Commuters of the sky

Migratory birds are seasonal commuters. Their life is divided between the breeding areas in the north and the wintering areas in the south. So in the spring they head north to nest, while in the autumn they return to the south to spend the winter in warmer climates . It is in fact the alternation of seasons and production cycles that dictate the rhythm of these movements: the favorable and rich areas of food to reproduce in spring-summer are not suitable for spending the winter. And viceversa.

For example, migratory birds that arrive in Europe from Africa in the spring enjoy two great advantages. The first is that in our latitudes in that period there is an explosion of flowers, fruits and insects: there is more food available . The second is that the days get longer: there are therefore more hours of light to collect food . Staying in Africa instead, they would not have all this abundance.

Returning to reproduce in the place where you were born is also advantageous for another reason : you return to “home”, a known place, which has all the right characteristics to guarantee the new generation the greater chance of survival . And for this reason, migratory birds often go back to the same nest year after year.

How do they prepare for the trip?

To face a long journey it takes the right energy. Therefore migratory birds before leaving enter a phase called “hyperphagia”: they eat more and more often, sometimes even changing their diet and adopting high-calorie diets to put on weight quickly. Fat, in fact, is literally their fuel . And the long journey will be the slimming cure. Then, of course, thousands of kilometers cannot be covered in a single flight, therefore from time to time they will stop to rest and replenish the energy reserves consumed.

How do they orient themselves?

Arriving at the right time, in the right place, for migrants is vital . For this reason they have an excellent ability to go home, to recognize it among a thousand: to do homing , that is. There are many factors that come into play for orientation during the journey and vary according to the distance.

For large distances, for example, migratory birds orient themselves using the terrestrial magnetic field . But also the apparent motion of the Sun and the stars in the celestial vault is an excellent compass : the small passerines for example learn which is the star that indicates the north – the polar star – when I'm still in the nest. It is the only one around which all the others revolve, here in our hemisphere. As they get closer to their hometown, other factors come into play. First of all, some visual references , including human constructions. And then the smell: the smell of home is unmistakable . For us and also for migratory birds.

What can we learn from migratory birds

Migratory birds make us services of inestimable economic value : some of them are excellent exterminators, against insects harmful to humans or crops. Others contribute to the spread of plant seeds and the birth of new trees. And everyone fertilizes the soil with their excrement. Protecting them means protecting the environment and using fewer pesticides and fertilizers.

Finally, their life is a life without borders : they know no barriers in their movements, nor borders between states. They are citizens of the world and know well that the Earth is everyone's home. From them we could learn love for travel, respect for cultures and that Earth is the only planet we have . And only united, with collaboration between all states, can we protect it.

In the gallery read the story of 10 fearless migratory birds

