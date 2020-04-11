the-quarantine-of-michelle-hunziker-(and-extended-family)-and-the-other-gossip-of-the-week

The Easter weekend has come, time to go through the most read stories and gossip of the past week together. At the center, the quarantine of the stars, between moments in the family, such as that of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, together with the three daughters, fake hysterical crises (read Naomi Watts) and forced love at a distance, such as that between Ambra Angiolini and Massimiliano Allegri, she is in Brescia with the children of Francesco Renga, he answers the phone from Livorno, where the son of the ex-partner lives.

Luckily, there were more joyful moments. Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria have announced the arrival of their fifth child together, after the abortion that had severely affected them four months ago, Harry and Meghan have revealed the name of their new charitable foundation (and why we called his son Archie ), Ricky Martin introduced Renn, the last child, to the world. This is all that, perhaps, you may have missed.

Michelle Hunziker: «My extended family in quarantine»

The presenter is in Bergamo with her husband, daughters and two special guests, Goffredo Cerza, boyfriend of the eldest daughter Aurora, and Sara Daniele, his best friend. “This coexistence, this strong experience is difficult, but it has united us so much,” wrote Michelle via social media.

Dead Susanna Vianello, daughter of Edward and Wilma Goich

The speaker of Radio Italia Anni '60 died in 49 years because of a tumor. Many messages of condolence from friends and colleagues, such as Fiorello's touching one: “We laughed a lot … I will never forget you,” wrote the conductor via Twitter.



Meghan Markle, who hasn't seen mom Doria Ragland since she's been in Los Angeles

The Dukes of Sussex have left Canada for California, but Meghan has not yet had the opportunity to meet her mother Doria because of the Coronavirus emergency. To hug again we will have to wait a little longer.

