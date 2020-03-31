the-quarantine-of-the-astronauts-before-leaving-for-space,-told-by-luca-parmitano

The ESA commander, who has recently returned from his third mission on the ISS, explains how to prepare for the launches so as not to carry the flu and cold

Of course, for us this situation of isolation was anything but predictable. Yet the term quarantine is not at all new for astronauts taking part in missions on the International Space Station. Before getting on board, in fact, it is essential to avoid any risk of transporting viruses and bacteria into orbit, which could compromise the success of scientific experiments, but above all the conditions of the entire crew, which lives in close contact in confined spaces.

Luca Parmitano, who returned a few weeks after a long-term mission of 201, tells us how the pre-departure phase works days on Iss. In the unfortunate hypothesis that some illness should still arise, Parmitano explains, it is also possible to return to Earth in a few hours, and within a maximum of one day to receive assistance in a real hospital.

(Credit video: Esa)