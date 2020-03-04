the-quarantine-of-the-diamond-princess-cruise-ship-did-not-work-against-the-coronavirus

The numbers of the Covid outbreak – 19 on the Diamond Princess say that the quarantine on board did not work, and some argue that the immediate evacuation would have minimized the victims of the new coronavirus

(photo: @PrincessCruises)

The landing of all the passengers and crew of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, moored in the port of Yokohama (Japan) from February 5, in quarantine after the first passenger was tested positive for the new coronavirus SARS-Cov-2 .

On balance, about 3. 700 passengers 705 were infected by the virus on board of the ship. But then did the quarantine work or not? On board the ship not much , say the researchers of the Umeå University in Sweden: if the Diamond Princess had been evacuated immediately, the infections could have been limited to less than 80 – at least according to their mathematical models.

Captain Arma was last to leave #DiamondPrincess. He is a hero in our eyes. We thank him & our exceptional onboard team. We offer our sincere gratitude to all the agencies in Japan & around the world who worked with us to support our guests & crew through this extraordinary time. pic.twitter.com/1vriv9rBRY – Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) March 2, 2020

I study

Using a mathematical model, Swedish researchers developed two scenarios several that could have occurred on board the cruise ship.

If no action had been taken on board the ship to contain the spread of the virus the basic reproduction number ( R 0 , the parameter that really matters to understand an epidemic) would have risen to 14, 8 between 21 January and 19 February, which corresponds to 2. 920 coronavirus positive people out of 3. 700 passengers.

Considering that in the end the infections were about 700 , isolation and quarantine on board allowed avoid approximately 2300 infections , causing R0 to collapse to 1, 78.

However, on the basis of the same model, experts believe that if the ship had been evacuated immediately on February 3 only 76 people would have been infected.

“The infection rate on board the ship was approximately four times higher than can be seen on the ground in the areas most affected by China. A probable cause is the proximity of people to each other on board a ship “, he commented Joacim Rocklöv , professor of epidemiology at the University of Umeå and author of the article. “If the ship had been immediately evacuated upon arrival in Yokohama, and the passengers who had tested positive for coronavirus and other potentials in the area a risk had been cured, the scenario would have looked quite different. Our calculations show that only about 70 passengers would have been infected. A number that is considerably less than the over 600 passengers resulting from the quarantine. The precautionary measure to quarantine the entire ship was understandable, but due to the high risk of transmission to the ship, the decision is now questionable “.

Why didn't the quarantine work?

Since the decision was made, the question has been asked whether to isolate the ship and prevent the disembarkation of passengers has been best choice . And the answer that can be given is that depends on the objectives for which the quarantine was imposed.

Putting all passengers in quarantine on the ship was a way of limiting geographic spread of the virus, so much so that for some time the Diamond Princess was the third largest epidemic outbreak after that in China and South Korea (then Northern Italy had them torn the podium ). Not disembarking the passengers prevented other outbreaks from developing around the world if someone else was found infected. What would have happened if one or more unconsciously positive passengers had returned home or continued their holiday?

However, in light of the overall number of positive passengers at Sars-Cov-2, it cannot be hidden that the quarantine at on board the ship was not effective . And the reasons that experts hypothesize for such a result are different, and nothing excludes that they may all have occurred on the Diamond Princess.

Primarily, explained Bahrat Pankhania , professor of public health at the University of Exeter at colleagues from Wired Uk , “some people may have been exposed to the virus before the ship was placed in quarantine . After all there was at least one sick passenger disembarked in Hong Kong, and after a short time others 10 were positive “. However large, cruise ships are overcrowded environments in which the sharing of spaces and resources makes it easier to spread the pathogens (as indeed schools can be), and it is therefore probable that the new coronavirus had spread before the discovery of patient zero.

Another possible cause of the quarantine failure on board the ship is that members of the crew they share the booths and eat at tables, and even if they tried to keep their distance this may not have been enough.

Attitudes at the risk of passengers cannot also be excluded , who violated the quarantine rules.

There is another possibility, Pankhania said again, specifying however that it is a hypothesis and that there is no evidence to confirm it for now: the virus may have spread through the air conditioning system which connects the cabins.

Properly quarantining a ship, in short, could be a very difficult challenge to win. But the same thing would have been to have her evacuated and isolate the passengers in a hotel, which would have had the same problems.

In hindsight, concluded Pankhania, it would have been better to have a plan B . For example, bring everyone home, where the different nations could have supported a truly effective quarantine.