the-queen-at-risk-for-coronavirus?-a-buckingham-palace-worker-is-positive-on-the-test

A collaborator of Buckingham Palace tested positive for the coronavirus test. And according to British tabloids, the assistant allegedly contracted the virus before the queen left the London palace . Elizabeth II, 93 years old, went on a trip last Thursday, with her faithful corgi on legs, to reach Windsor Castle. It will stay there, in self-quarantine, longer than the usual Easter holidays.

According to Sun, the real worker would have fallen ill last week but it is unclear whether or not he had contact with His Majesty.

« The Palace has over 500 staff members “, continued the insider to the newspaper,” The intent is now to reconstruct all the latest movements “. Buckingham Palace does not currently comment: «We are not talking about individual staff members. In line with the rules received, we have taken the necessary measures to protect all employees and people involved. “

Elizabeth II in Windsor was also joined by husband Philip, 98 years, who traveled by helicopter from his home in Wood Farm to Sandringham in Norfolk. Before leaving, the sovereign wanted to spread an official statement, praising the health workers and all those who are on the front line to face the health emergency: « my family will do its part “, he specified.

