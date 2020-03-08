the-queen's-wardrobe?-sophie-wessex,-her-favorite-daughter-in-law,-also-chooses-it

The Daily Mail defines it « secret shopper », the one who chooses part of the queen's wardrobe. In addition to her majesty's favorite daughter-in-law title, Sophie Wessex has now also that of councilor for the clothing of Elizabeth II . It is a secret that revealed Emma Willis, the countess' trusted seamstress.

It seems that Sophie has chosen in the past some clothes and accessories of the always perfect Kate Middleton . That he had also bought for others, even for the queen, it was not known yet.

«I made many clothes for the Countess and she also bought a shirt for her husband, Prince Edward, once “said the stylist and added:” She also bought a shirt for her mother-in-law, so I made one for the queen “.

The countess has always supported the British clothing industry. Actively participate in the activities of the London College of Fashion . Not the only one of his commitments that will increase in the coming months after the exit from the royal family of the dukes of Sussex . The queen relies on her. From his he has the absence of scandals. She is the wife of the only son of the sovereign who has never divorced. Sophie has always had a very close relationship with her mother-in-law and already represents the Crown both at home and abroad.

Elizabeth II would consider her “like a daughter”, besides having great esteem for her. On Sophie , she would have said, you can always count: it is l the only one who knows how to make a marriage work. After the earthquake, the royal family needs a reorganization: not only was Meghan and Harry “spilled”, now in Canada with Archie, but also the bad scandal that swept Andrea of ​​York forcing him to resign. The trusty Sophie is ready to go down (even) more on the pitch and maybe even in the wardrobe.

