The rare confession of Prince Charles “I miss my father”

nj June 5, 2020
«Terribly sad». Thus Prince Charles defined the state of his affections, troubled by the onset of Coronavirus. « I haven't seen my father in a long time. He will turn 99 next week, I miss him, “ said grandpa Galles in a recent interview with Sky News.

Prince Philip, 99 years old on 19 June, remains in solitary confinement in Windsor together with the queen. « And I miss my grandchildren. I made several calls with FaceTime, and okay, it's just not the same », continued the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, saying she was lucky in bad luck.

«It's terribly sad, but at least we can talk to each other on the phone and, from time to time, video calls. It is not, however, the same. Sometimes, you just want to hug someone, “said Carlo, who has Camilla Parker-Bowles with him. “I fully understand people's frustration, their difficulties, their pain and anxieties and I am doing my best to try and find and encourage relationship methods that allow everyone to move forward without destroying what is around us », Concluded Carlo, ready to welcome « a new normal ».

