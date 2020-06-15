the-real-athletic-gesture

This article was published in N. 22 – 23 of Vanity Fair on newsstands until 17 June 2020

The freedom to play. Sport lost it, or rather it was taken away. Niet in Moscow 1980 . The athletes paid for the reasons of state. The fists of Mexico City 68, the illusion of being able to count, not only in one lane, had vanished, in more he had already thought about “Black September” in Monaco 72 to bloody everything and to reiterate that the sport could be seized, trampled, killed .

It was only exchange goods. Moscow 80 remains in history as the largest Olympic boycott, made in the USA. Jimmy Carter ordered it because of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Dead end : 65 Countries stayed home. There was no race against democratic freedom, the champions were removed from every goal, the ban cut legs and breath to those who for four years had been waiting for that spotlight to shine and earn. The Carter administration

he left no way out: anyone who went to the USSR would have had his American passport removed.

For sport, that was the Lost Generation, as explained by Edwin Moses, king of the four hundred obstacles: «Nobody asked us athletes, politics made the noble gesture, but as a coward, without asking us. After Montreal 76 we had to wait eight years for another Olympic stage ». It was not yet the time of the great ego, the Dream Team, the “ just do it ” and the champion who uses his freedom to triumph over everything and everyone. Sport was the silverware of nations, the calling card of foreign diplomacies, even if someone liked the war cold. But for the interrupted athletes, without any more goal, it was « Pain and Agony ». Pain and agony. Someone like swimmer Brian Goodell, now mayor of Mission Viejo in California, lost the freedom to exist. «In '76 in Montreal, at 17 years, I had won the 400 and the 1. 500 style with the world record. In Moscow I would have been the right age to make my dreams come true, to cement my supremacy, but I was prevented. I fell into depression, I could no longer find the strength to get out of bed. I've never forgotten that feeling of emptiness “.

Jesse Vassallo was going strong in the 200 back and in the two distances of the mixed, nobody in the world had his time, and in fact at the Games nobody swam faster than he did . So when he was invited as compensation to the White House and President Carter shook his hand asking him what he would have done in Moscow he replied sincerely: “Two golds and one silver”.

Carter looked at him wrong, but he stopped asking the others that question too. He merely gave the athletes of the team nicknamed “ The team to nowhere ” a gold medal from Congress (the first was given to George Washington in 1776). The prize for not going anywhere. Tracy Caulkins, perhaps the greatest American swimmer in history, one who won everything in the water, says the boycott was a robbery. «The Soviets remained in Afghanistan for nine years. Did they feel my pressure? No, the boycott has only hurt us athletes, it has stranded us, in a non-sporty way ». Glenn Mills was 18 years old and was finally

managed to dominate the competition 200, but he too was taken prisoner at home. “What hurts me the most is that if you type my name in the USOC headquarters, the American Olympic Committee, on my file it says: did not compete, did not participate. I have given 17 years of my life to swimming and due to boycott there is nothing left “.

Moscow 80 orphaned a generation that still believed in the family. Or at least it deprived her of the pride of feeling part of something. Pietro (Mennea) chased and tamed his anger, Sara (Simeoni) flew up there, very impregnable. Italy participated individually (military athletes remained at home), without anthem and tricolor, and thanks to the resistance of Franco Carraro, President Coni, who freed the sport from the needs of politics, saying no to Craxi, who did not he spoke more for a year. He had disobeyed, bringing an Italy and a rebel sport to Moscow that had not respected the government's stop. How did they allow themselves? When the shipment

blue was among the applause with eight golds, Afghanistan no longer interested so much. And the champions returned to being Italian, favorite children, no longer wretched in exile.

Moscow 80 made clear to everyone that the price of ideals must be paid in person , not downloaded on others. That to impose on the world that not playing for an offense (even if serious) meant holding the sport hostage, taking away every bike in place. Yes, freedom . The song that Richie Havens sang, the song that had inaugurated the Woodstock festival in '69 becoming a soundtrack. The freedom to rebel, however. Against an oppressive climate, against those who make a wall, they whistle and don't appreciate you. He found that beautiful type of Wladyslaw Kozakiewicz, a Polish astist who, tired of being injured by a regime public who supported the Soviet Volkov, won the gold, without ever making a mistake, and took 5, 78 also the world record.

No word, he only made tiè. Soviet TV obscured the gesture of the umbrella, but the rest of the world saw it very well. The USSR embassy asked for his disqualification, the Polish one claimed “an involuntary muscle spasm of the athlete”. Freedom is just like that: an uncontrollable spasm.

